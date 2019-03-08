FA Cup: Potters Bar Town 2 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch crashed out of the FA Cup in disappointing fashion after a second qualifying round defeat against Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Potters Bar on Saturday.

Urchins travelled to Hertfordshire in high spirits, with six wins, one draw and only one defeat in all competitions so far this season.

But they conceded two goals in quick succession late in the first half and could not recover as the Scholars progressed.

After a quiet opening 10 minutes, James Budden headed wide from a corner for the hosts, while Chris Dickson missed the target from a George Saunders corner at the other end.

Dickson turned a Saunders cross wide on 21 minutes, but Bar forced a string of corners and took the lead on 34 minutes when Budden proved too strong and fired past Joe Wright.

Urchins fell further behind four minutes later when a cross from the left was headed in by Josh Hutchinson and Lewwis Spence had a shot deflected behind for a corner as the hosts went into the break well on top.

Manager Mark Stimson replaced George Winn with Remi Sutton during the break, with the visitors forcing a series of early corners after the restart.

And they had a great chance to halve the deficit just before the hour when Dickson was put through by Daniel Uchechi, but the home keeper saved well.

A strong run by Matt Johnson led to a Hornchurch corner, with Saunders picking out Arthur Lee who headed wide.

And Sutton also headed over from a Saunders corner as the tie entered the final quarter, with Urchins unable to find a way through as they bowed out of the competition.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, G Winn (Sutton 46), Christou (Stimson 73), Lee, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Clark (Cooper 77), Dickson, Uchechi. Unused subs: Dutton, R Winn, Noi.