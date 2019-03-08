Late Marks goal helps Hornchurch to win at Potters Bar

Sean Marks of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik Premier: Potters Bar Town 0 Hornchurch 1 (Marks 79)

A late Sean Marks goal proved crucial for Hornchurch as they recorded a 1-0 success away to Potters Bar Town in the Bostik North.

Urchins looked to take control of the game from the off, with Alex Bentley testing Town stopper Nik Tzanev in just the first minute.

Tzanev was called upon again in the 36th minute, this time denying a powerful effort from Joe Christou who shot after latching on to a Marks knockdown.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between for either side, but the game’s only goal arrived 11 minutes from time.

Bentley first won possession for Mark Stimson’s men, before finding Marks who duly applied the finish to have Hornchurch the initiative.

Urchins were indebted to a stoppage-time save from keeper Calum Chafer who expertly kept out a Scholars effort to keep the visitors ahead.

It was a welcome success for Hornchurch and one they will hope to build on at home to Bishop’s Stortford next weekend.

Potters Bard: Tzanev, Budden, Lomas, Nicholas, O’Leary (Powell 45), Grace, Wynter, Bonnett-Johnson, Hutchinson, Sach (Ward-Cochrane 76), Cole (Morgan-Cummings 71).

Subs: Laurencin.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Sutton, Lee, Wilson, Clark, Christou, Spence, Marks, Purell, Stimson.

Subs: Goode, Winn, Dutton, Turk.