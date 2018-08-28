Romford boss Martin urges everyone to pull together in bid to avoid relegation

Romford manager Paul Martin on the touchline alongside Mark Lord at Rookery Hill (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The experienced manager discusses the battle to survive, the trip to Coggeshall Town and the money needed to sign a 20-goal forward

Romford manager Paul Martin is hopeful he can pull off another great escape in the Bostik North despite dropping to the bottom this week.

Back-to-back wins for relegation rivals Dereham Town saw Boro fall to the basement, but there is a long way to go.

Martin’s 20th-placed team have 18 points and trail Mildenhall Town by a point while Dereham are a position higher with 22.

Boro do have a game in hand, and were in a more difficult spot last season when they were five points from safety heading into the final month of the season.

“Of course the aim is to get off the bottom as soon as possible, but it’s not like there are a million points between us,” Martin said.

“Last season we were five from safety, then five clear and then five adrift at the bottom again, so I’m used to it, but I do think it will be a lot harder task this year to do what we did last season.”

Romford suffered another defeat on Monday night, this time a 2-0 loss at Aveley after conceding two first-half goals.

Shad Ngandu and Alex Akrofi goals put the Millers in command, but Boro’s Khadean Campbell hit the post, Gabriel Kellum had a shot cleared off the line and they should have had a penalty.

While Martin’s team remain in last place, there were positive signs at Parkside and the manager is optimistic a change in fortunes will occur soon.

He added: “Obviously it will be tough, but if we can try and get the rub of the green and hopefully someone can come down and help us out I feel we will be alright.

“The boys are working hard and it must be frustrating for them, like it is for me, and we just need to get everyone associated with the club behind them.

“It is hard enough me having a go at them all the time, let alone others, but the players know and they are man enough to take a hairdryer from me like they got at half time against Aveley and they did respond.

“We threw our bodies in front of things in the second half, but the way we are conceding goals is frustrating me at the moment.”

Romford will look to produce a strong display this weekend at high-flying Coggeshall Town.

The Seed Growers are fifth and will be expected to win, but Boro will eye a surprise result in Essex.

In the previous meeting back on October 13, Coggeshall were 4-0 up at half time, yet Romford fought back before losing 5-3. They will need to show similar fight in the whole match this time around.

Martin added: “We were playing really well at that time of the season and doing well, but we gifted them four goals.

“We were 4-0 down at half time, pulled it back to 5-3, but it could have 5-5 in the end.

“At the moment we are just not scoring goals, but forwards come with a price and the last player we had who scored 20-odd goals was Chinedu McKenzie and he is now in the league above and scoring (for Tonbridge Angels).

“You need £200 at least to find a goalscorer who can get that number and we obviously don’t have that. I have just been moaned at for our disciplinary in the league because we don’t have much money to pay fines.”