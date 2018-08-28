Period before half time crucial, admits Romford boss Martin

Romford midfielder Malaki Toussaint in action against Basildon (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro suffered a third consecutive defeat in the Bostik North despite a strong second-half at Aveley

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Martin admitted Romford’s chances of winning at Aveley were hit by a goal at the end of the first half before Khadean Campbell then struck the post with virtually the last kick of the 45.

After a slow start to proceedings at Parkside, the Millers took the lead with 34 played when Shad Ngandu rifled home from 10-yards.

It looked like being only 1-0 at the break, but Alex Akrofi tapped in following a Tom Richardson shot in stoppage time and Boro were left facing an uphill task.

However, seconds later, almost straight from the kick-off, Campbell was played through, but fired against the post and Gabriel Kellum curled over.

It summed up Romford’s luck at the minute. Martin said: “We defended a lot better in the second half.

“Obviously we rode our luck a couple of times, but we threw bodies in front of the ball and managed to stop them scoring in the second half.

“If we had done that in the last 30 seconds of the first half, then my team talk would have been a lot different.

“We went 2-0 down, then hit the post straight after and then he blows the whistle for half time. Really Khadean should be scoring that.

“I think the goalkeeper (David Hughes) got a hand to it, but he should be putting it away. It happens and that is one of the reasons why we are down there at the minute.”

Midway through the second period Romford enjoyed a purple patch at Parkside and came close to getting back in the game.

Kellum had an effort cleared off the line by Sam Cross in the 70th minute, following a fine pass from Michael Mignot, but three minutes earlier Boro should have had a penalty.

Aveley right-back Jake Pitty fouled Campbell and it looked like the tackle occurred in the area, but referee Jack Bloxham gave a free kick right on the edge.

The Millers full-back also escaped punishment and this proved pivotal as in the 75th minute he received a caution for a professional foul.

Martin added: “If you take a two-goal lead at home, you want to control the game and Aveley didn’t need to go and nick four, five or six, so the priority for them was to see the game out.

“They had to weather the storm for 10 minutes and they did it quite well. They headed one off the line and then we should have a penalty.

“In my opinion it should have been a booking and then minutes later he has dragged another one of our players down and gets his first booking, but it should have been his second yellow.

“Listen, I don’t want to see people get sent off, but that is the rules. The referee said he let the one go on the edge of the box because he let one go on one of our players in the first half. I don’t understand that in referee terms.”