Hornchurch full-back Parcell attracted to the club by the ambition of manager Stimson

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch and Mickey Parcell of Enfield Town (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

New Hornchurch full-back Mickey Parcell says manager Mark Stimson's ambition was a key factor in bringing him to the club.

The 23-year-old joined the Bridge Avenue outfit from Isthmian Premier Division rivals Enfield Town earlier this summer.

Parcell made 49 appearances last term for the Towners, scoring twice and setting up a further 10 goals, while also helping them bag the Velocity Trophy with a 2-0 win over his new club.

"Unfortunately Enfield didn't finish as strong as we may have thought we have last season," Parcell said.

"I had a chat with Mark in the off-season and his way of thinking and ambitions to take Hornchurch forward was something I liked the sound of and wanted to be apart of."

The youngster started out his career at Torquay United where he signed a professional contract following a two year scholarship there, but injury curtailed his time at Plainmoor, which included brief loan spells at Bideford and Truro City.

He then signed for Enfield ahead of the 2015/16 season and spent four seasons at the club.

Parcell is now the only player to leave the Towners for a move to the Urchins this summer with goalkeeper Joe Wright and midfielder Matt Johnson also making the switch.

"I know a few of the boys as they were also at Enfield last season but the squad looks strong.

"Mark is bringing in quality players to bolster what was already a good group of players."

The right-back revealed team targets have not been set yet but he is sure they will be during their pre-season fixtures.

"I think in terms of targets we will have to wait till we're all together come pre season training when we sit down and discuss what we wish to achieve.

"On a personal note I'd like to show the Hornchurch faithful what I'm about and what I can do and hopefully that leads to success for the club."

He also described the type of player he is to endear himself to the Urchins supportets.

"I'm a hard working, attack minded full back, that doesn't leave anything on the pitch come the end of the game."