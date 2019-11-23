FA Trophy: Oxford City 1 Hornchurch 1

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch held National League South side Oxford to a draw in their third qualifying round tie on Saturday.

And Urchins will now hope to make home advantage count when they meet in a replay at Bridge Avenue.

Joe Wright was called into action early on, while Stimson had an effort saved by Craig King at the other end.

Oxford's Elliot Benyon was then denied by Wright at point blank range on 11 minutes, but the hosts took the lead moments later when Nana Owusu netted at the far post.

Wright did well to deny namesake Jenson, who was set up by Owusu, and also thwarted Benyon before Urchins levelled on 28 minutes as Ronnie Winn won a free-kick, which Remi Sutton curled into the box for Rickie Hayles to head home.

Wright foiled Kyran Lofthouse eight minutes before half time, while Lewwis Spence headed wide from a George Saunders cross, then saw another delivery evade him just before the end of normal time.

Charlie Stimson teed up Spence on 53 minutes, but his effort was parried behind by King, who also denied Winn on two separate occasions.

Wright pushed out an Oxford free-kick just past the hour, but Urchins went close on 71 minutes when Spence rattled the crossbar and Chris Dickson's follow-up was ruled out for offside.

Stimson fired over soon after, but Urchins had a let-off when a mistake at the back gave Oxfoord a run on goal and Wright pushed the ball away, with Sutton clearing the danger.

The home side went close again as they hit a post six minutes from time, with Wright keeping out a free-kick in the last minute of normal time to earn his side a second chance back in Essex.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell (Green 68), Sutton, Lee, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Stimson, Christou, R Winn (Dickson 62).

Unused subs: Clark, G Winn, Morgan.