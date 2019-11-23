Search

Advanced search

FA Trophy: Oxford City 1 Hornchurch 1

PUBLISHED: 16:59 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 23 November 2019

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch held National League South side Oxford to a draw in their third qualifying round tie on Saturday.

And Urchins will now hope to make home advantage count when they meet in a replay at Bridge Avenue.

Joe Wright was called into action early on, while Stimson had an effort saved by Craig King at the other end.

Oxford's Elliot Benyon was then denied by Wright at point blank range on 11 minutes, but the hosts took the lead moments later when Nana Owusu netted at the far post.

Wright did well to deny namesake Jenson, who was set up by Owusu, and also thwarted Benyon before Urchins levelled on 28 minutes as Ronnie Winn won a free-kick, which Remi Sutton curled into the box for Rickie Hayles to head home.

You may also want to watch:

Wright foiled Kyran Lofthouse eight minutes before half time, while Lewwis Spence headed wide from a George Saunders cross, then saw another delivery evade him just before the end of normal time.

Charlie Stimson teed up Spence on 53 minutes, but his effort was parried behind by King, who also denied Winn on two separate occasions.

Wright pushed out an Oxford free-kick just past the hour, but Urchins went close on 71 minutes when Spence rattled the crossbar and Chris Dickson's follow-up was ruled out for offside.

Stimson fired over soon after, but Urchins had a let-off when a mistake at the back gave Oxfoord a run on goal and Wright pushed the ball away, with Sutton clearing the danger.

The home side went close again as they hit a post six minutes from time, with Wright keeping out a free-kick in the last minute of normal time to earn his side a second chance back in Essex.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell (Green 68), Sutton, Lee, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Stimson, Christou, R Winn (Dickson 62).

Unused subs: Clark, G Winn, Morgan.

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian League: Dereham Town 3 Romford 1

Glenn Tamplin looks on (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

FA Trophy: Oxford City 1 Hornchurch 1

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

National League: AFC Fylde 3 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Peter Taylor issues instructions (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham beaten again as Tottenham show decisive cutting edge

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Romford Town youngsters go longer distances to impress at East Ham Leisure Centre

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists