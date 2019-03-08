'What have they got to lose?' - New Romford FC owner and manager Glenn Tamplin reveals ambitious plans for club

New Romford FC owner Glenn Tamplin. Picture: Nicky Hayes Archant

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin discusses his plans for Romford FC after announcing himself as the new owner and manager.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New Romford FC owner Glenn Tamplin. Picture: Nicky Hayes New Romford FC owner Glenn Tamplin. Picture: Nicky Hayes

Glenn Tamplin has vowed to bring Romford FC back to the town within 18 months after announcing himself as the club's new owner.

It was revealed that the former Billericay Town owner would be investing in the club on Tuesday, before Tamplin appointed himself as the club's new manager later that day.

The change of management meant the controversial departure of long-serving boss Paul Martin after 15 years with Boro, along with his backroom team.

Tamplin has since announced bold plans for the club, who currently play at the Brentwood Arena, including a brand new stadium and says he wants to reach the Football League.

"The plan is very simple. The idea is within 18 months, we have a stadium and we fill it and we do things the right way," he said.

"We're going to get to work on it straight away. The idea is we get the club up to 1,000 fans in 18 months.

"Now I know the planning permission has been granted, I can grow this club and I can give them a stadium.

"Of course I can understand worry, it's the unknown. People say it's about Glenn Tamplin, but if you think about it let's just look at the facts.

"I was at Billericay for three years. They've been promoted, won three cups in two and a half seasons, they've been built a £2million stadium, they've had players of the likes of Jamie O'Hara, Jermaine Pennant and Paul Konchesky that they've all been able to go and watch.

"I never wanted to leave Billericay. I only left because my son was unfairly abused by a minority of the fans. What have they (Romford fans) actually got to lose with me at the helm?

"Even if it goes wrong, you'll be left with a new stadium, lots more fans, be two leagues above and back to where you were many years ago.

"Unfortunately in the end Billericay didn't go the way I wanted it to go. I made a commitment that I was going to grow a club and take it to the Football League.

"Because I haven't reached my goals and I walked away from a club I loved, I absolutely have to go and reach my goals with a club that's close to my heart.

"I want to be at Romford for the next 20 years, then I want my son Archie to take it over."

Tamplin will be assisted in his role as manager by a new coaching team and has already signed 15 new players, including former Leyton Orient midfielder Freddy Moncur.

He has also added a number of loan players to the squad including five from National League leaders Bromley, two from Colchester United and one from Hemel Hempstead, while the majority of Martin's squad have already departed.

Tamplin invested over £2million during his time at Billericay as they won promotion to the National League South, before leaving the club in September this year.

But the steel tycoon's time at the Blues was not without controversy. He had had two spells as manager of the club, reappointing himself three days after stepping down from his first spell in charge, before sacking himself again.

He announced in September 2018 that he had put the club up for sale, saying that a complaint made by a fan to the police that he had been using cocaine, which Tamplin denied, had "crossed the line", before later changing his mind to stay at the club for another year.

Boro currently sit bottom of the Isthmian League North Division having won just one league game and take on fourth-placed Coggeshall Town at home on Saturday.

Tamplin has backed his decision to become the new manager, insisting he has what it takes to lead the club up the divisions.

"The biggest reason I have to be manager is that I've done deals with clubs three levels above that would never give a club at this level on a groundshare players on loan," he said.

"Once I get to the National League, then I've got to bring in a much more experienced manager.

"I believe I've got a National League South side here, probably for £2,000 a week, because of the people coming on loan from League Two and National League clubs.

"What Paul has done for that club over 15 years and how he's done what he's done with no budget, no money, no ground, is amazing.

"It was the hardest decision I had to make. You would almost say it's an impossible task to get promotion this season. It's so far adrift it's unbelievable.

"What do I believe? I believe honestly we're going to get in the play-offs and get promoted. I have to believe that, so my players do."."