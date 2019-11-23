More new Romford signings for Dereham trip

Romford players huddle before their match against Coggeshall (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford owner-manager Glenn Tamplin has added more new faces to his squad ahead of their trip to Dereham this weekend.

Tamplin overhauled the squad following his takeover of the Isthmian League North club, before suffering a 3-2 home defeat against Coggeshall Town last Saturday.

And the former Billericay Town owner-manager continued his rebuilding job late in the week by adding seven more players to the ranks.

Joining the Boro ranks are Michael Aziaya, Ryan Cresswell, Adam Cunnington, Jake Hall, Adam Morgan and David Agboola, with young Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Josh Strizovic having also agreed a loan move until January 2020.

And they will be looking to haul the team off the foot of the table, with Boro currently three points adrift of Basildon United after 12 of their 38 league matches this season.

Dereham Town are currently 10th, having won their last two matches against Witham Town (5-1) and Brentwood Town (5-2).

And Romford's form against the Magpies has not been good since the Norfolk club were promoted from the Eastern Counties League.

In 12 previous meetings, Boro have taken just eight points from two wins and two draws.

They won 3-2 at Aldiss Park in January 2017 thanks to goals from Jonathon Adebayo, Kai Bichard and Greg Akpele and took a point in November that year from a 2-2 draw, when Jonathan Nzengo and Hugo Atkinson netted.