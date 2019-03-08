Long-serving Taylor departs Romford after four seasons

Chris Taylor of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Ram Meadow on 18th August 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Long-serving midfielder Chris Taylor has decided to call time on his career at Romford as he seeks a new venture.

Chris Taylor of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Chris Taylor of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor, who has made 150 appearances for Boro, in a number of different positions to help the team remain in the Isthmian North for a number of years feels now is the time to move on.

But he of course wanted to thank everyone at the club after thoroughly enjoyed his long stint at the club.

"I've decided to move on to Pursue a new challenge else where," Taylor revealed.

"I would however like to thank everyone at the club including Mark Lord, Alex Goldstone, Kate, Jack, Joe Cooke, Colin Ewenson and Steve Gardener.

"Also a big thank you goes to the gaffer, both on a footballing level and also a personal level over the past four seasons.

"Magic (Paul Martin) really defines the ethics of the club both on and off the pitch and I wish Romford all the best for the fourth coming season."

Taylor insists some of his memories at Romford will last forever and pin-pointed some of his highlights during his four seasons.

"The best memory would have to be pulling off the great escape during the 2017/2018 season.

"On personal performance wise the double at Canvey away sticks out."

He also revealed he will miss the club and knows long-serving boss Martin is doing everything in his power to go against the odds next season.

"The togetherness and everyone doing their bit at the club on and off the pitch will be missed.

"I don't think Magic has rested since the season finished and I know his raring to go again already."