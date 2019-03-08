Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Isthmian League: Merstham 1 Hornchurch 2

PUBLISHED: 09:25 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 11 August 2019

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch came from behind to begin the new BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division season with three points on Saturday.

Having fallen behind to an Ellis Brown goal, the Urchins hit back in the second half through Lewwis Spence and Joe Christou to claim the spoils ahead of Tuesday's home meeting with Margate.

Having added Garrett Kelly and Mitchell Dickenson to his squad late last week, with Remi Sutton, Arthur Lee and Nathan Cooper still out injured, boss Mark SStimson saw his side start well.

George Saunders sent a free-kick over the bar early on, with Charlie Stimson seeing an effort well saved by Matte Pierson on six minutes.

Chris Dickson flicked on for Saunders to race clear but fire over, before the hosts took the lead on 19 minutes as Brown cut inside and sent a low shot past Joe Wright.

Christou forced Pierson into action with a first-time shot, before Dickenson was booked for pulling Omar Folkes, who was denied by a good save from Wright.

You may also want to watch:

Stimson volleyed over from a Saunders through ball before the break, but Urchins had Wright to thank for another good save to prevent Folkes doubling the home side's lead.

Spence went close a minute after the restart, while Liam Smith shot wide from range for Merstham.

Wright saved well from Chace Jacquart on the hour, with Folkes firing the loose ball over before Urchins made a double change on 64 minutes.

Jordan Clark and Danny Uchechi replaced Dickenson and Stimson respectively and the visitors were back on terms two minutes later as Uchechi combined with Saunders to set up Spence, who fired home a left-footed shot.

Dickson headed over with a quarter of an hour remaining, but Urchins grabbed a winnner on 80 minutes as Pierson saw a pass cut out by Saunders, who ran forward and squared for Christou to slot home.

Urchins went close to a late third when Dickson got in front of his marker, but his lobbed attempt went just wide.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, R Winn, Dickenson (Clark 64), Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Stimson (Uchechi 64), Dickson, Christou. Unused subs: Kelly, Goode, G Winn.

Attendance: 164.

Most Read

‘A true educator beloved by his pupils’: Tributes paid to Hornchurch maths teacher killed in Germany motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Campion maths teacher Peter Cervi who died in a motorycle accident in Germany on July 29. Picture: Cervi family

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Romford fire: Forty firefighters tackle blaze in Raven Close

Eight fire engines were called to Raven Close in Romford to fight the large fire at a block of flats. Picture: Maria Driscoll

‘A commitment to sustainable retail’: Havering Council announces purchase of Romford Marks and Spencer building

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, with cabinet members Cllr Viddy Persaud and Cllr Robert Benham outside the store. Picture: Havering Council.

Collier Row Fire: Six fire brigade crews battle blaze at car scrapyard until gone midnight

This picture was taken just before 8pm before the majority of fire crews arrived. Picture: Gareth Clark

Most Read

‘A true educator beloved by his pupils’: Tributes paid to Hornchurch maths teacher killed in Germany motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Campion maths teacher Peter Cervi who died in a motorycle accident in Germany on July 29. Picture: Cervi family

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Romford fire: Forty firefighters tackle blaze in Raven Close

Eight fire engines were called to Raven Close in Romford to fight the large fire at a block of flats. Picture: Maria Driscoll

‘A commitment to sustainable retail’: Havering Council announces purchase of Romford Marks and Spencer building

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, with cabinet members Cllr Viddy Persaud and Cllr Robert Benham outside the store. Picture: Havering Council.

Collier Row Fire: Six fire brigade crews battle blaze at car scrapyard until gone midnight

This picture was taken just before 8pm before the majority of fire crews arrived. Picture: Gareth Clark

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian League: Merstham 1 Hornchurch 2

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

SNEL Div 1: Wells, Fives boost bids, as Harold Wood, Shenfield stutter

Mitchell Todd of Woodford Wells (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Opinion: St George’s still has a role to play in NHS

Julia Lopez was elected as Hornchurch & Upminster's locap MP at the 2017 General Election.

SNEL Premier: Wanstead maintain lead over Brentwood; Hornchurch lose ground after Billericay defeat

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

National League: Halifax Town 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Daggers boss Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists