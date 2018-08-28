Spirited Boro fail to earn away reward at Aveley

Romford's Toby Barlow knocks the ball forward against Aveley

Bostik North: Aveley 2 Romford 0

Aveley's Tom Richardson gets proceedings underway against Romford

Romford suffered a third consecutive defeat in the Bostik North to remain rooted to the bottom of the table, but produced a spirited second-half showing at promotion-chasing Aveley on Monday night.

First-half goals from Shad Ngandu and Alex Akrofi put the Millers in control at the break and they saw the game out in the second period for a 2-0 win.

Paul Martin’s Boro fought back well after the interval and should have been awarded a penalty in the 67th minute when Jake Pitty appeared to foul Khadean Campbell just inside the area.

Referee Jack Bloxham gave a free kick right on the edge, though, and when that was smashed over by Gabriel Kellum it summed up Romford’s night while the same man also had an effort cleared off the line before full time.

Romford: Scannell; Joseph, Nesbitt, Cossington ©, Barlow; Olukoga, Toussaint, Yasar (Taylor 54); Mignot, Kellum (Reynolds 72), Campbell (Hussein 87).

Unused substitutes: Aldridge, Fisher.

Attendance: 161.