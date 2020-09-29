Hornchurch settle for a share of the spoils at Margate

Isthmian Premier League: Margate 1 Hornchurch 1

Hornchurch were held to a 1-1 draw at Margate in the Ishtmian Premier League despite taking the lead through Joe Christou at Hartsdown Park.

The Urchins had the first real chance of the contest as striker Chris Dickson fired a shot, but it was saved by former Colchester United goalkeeper Bailey Vose in the ninth minute.

Shortly after Louis Ramsay whipped a ball in, which was headed out and into the path of midfielder Matt Johnson, who then fired over the crossbar.

The ball went straight back down the end where the hosts won a corner that was headed behind by defender Nathan Cooper before a second corner was also steered away by Cooper for a third corner.

The third corner came in and picked out Ben Swift who headed the ball goalbound but it was cleared off the line by Joe Christou and out for yet another corner which amounted to nothing.

In the 19th minute full-back Ramsay picked out captain Lewwis Spence but the midfielder had his shot blocked before Margate broke with Toby Bancroft firing over the bar less than a minute later.

Both side’s had a few more chances each before a mistake at the back by the Urchins led to Margate midfielder Freddie Moncur being put clean through on goal but he dragged his effort wide of the target five minutes before the half-time break.

Only eight minutes into the second-half, the visitors opened the scoring as a ball swung in by Spence was helped on by former Charlton Athletic striker to Christou who fired across Vose and into the far corner to give his side a 1-0 lead.

In the 68th minute front man Charlie Stimson tried his luck from distance, his effort was spilled by the keeper to Ellis Brown, who was brought down by the keeper but the penalty appeals were waved away.

A minute later the hosts levelled the score as defender Swift climbs above the Hornchurch defence to head home a corner from substitute Jack Richards.

Margate then went close to picking out a winner with just four minutes left to play as former Leyton Orient youngster Moncur let fly but Joe Wright denied his attempt.

Margate: Vose, Sessesgnon, Porter, Prestedge, Friend, Swift, Moncur, Burnett (Richards 67), Ufuah, Evans, Bancroft.

Unused subs: Kallmeier, Carey, Steele, Hatton.

Hornchurch: Wright. Parcell, Hayles, Cooper, Ramsey (Sutton 72), Johnson. Spencer, Christou, Brown, Dickson, Stimson (Onyemah 70).

Unused subs: R.Winn, Sakariya, Doe.