Isthmian League: Margate 2 Hornchurch 2

George Saunders celebrates

A late goal from George Saunders earned Urchins a share of the Isthmian League Premier Division points at Hartsdown Park on Tuesday.

Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch

Chris Dickson sent an early shot wide and Lewwis Spence was off-target with a snapshot before Joe Wright saved from Kadell Daniel on 14 minutes.

Daniel dragged another effort wide and Adem Ramadam scooped a shot over, before Spence forced Joseph Tupper into a save.

Spence then went round Tupper on 26 minutes after being played in by Saunders, but saw his effort deflected wide and the home keeper produced a save on the half-hour mark to deny the Hornchurch captain.

Joe Christou fired over from a Saunders cross before Margate took the lead on 39 minutes as Ramadam raced away to shoot past Wright.

Ramadam's shot on the turn was saved by Wright two minutes into the second half and Remi Sutton had an effort cleared off the line soon after, before Dan Uchechi and Dickson made way for Jamie Cureton and Adam Cunnington.

Nathan Cooper headed into the hands of Tupper from a Spence cross, while Wright saved Dan Johnson's header from a corner at the other end.

Saunders had a shot tipped over before veteran striker Cureton was fouled in the box and converted the spot-kick himself to get Urchins back on level terms with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Margate regained the lead on 80 minutes, when the ball was played into the box and Ben Swift converted.

But Hornchurch got their reward when Saunders collected the ball on the right and fired across Tupper and into the far corner to ensure honours finished even.

Hornchurch head to Cureton's former club Bishop's Stortford on Saturday.

Hornchurch: Wright, Christou, Sutton, Lee, Cooper, Johnson, Saunders, Spence, Dickson (Cureton 53), Uchechi (Cunnington 53), Clark. Unused subs: Dutton, G Winn, Hassan.

Attendance: 218.