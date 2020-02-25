Isthmian League: Maldon 1 Romford 3

Mekhi Leacock McLeod celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford turned the Isthmian League North table on its head to upset leaders Maldon & Tiptree at the Wallace Binder Ground on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bottom club Boro came from behind to make it four wins in a row and give their hopes of survival a huge boost, as they moved level on points with Felixstowe & Walton United.

And with only goal difference keeping them in last place, with four games in hand on the Suffolk club, they will be hoping to maintain their momentum in the coming weeks.

The visitors handed a debut to former Dagenham & Redbridge captain Scott Doe and they went close on 10 minutes as Adam Morgan fired a shot goalwards from the edge of the box which Ben McNamara proved equal to at the expense of a corner.

Laste Dombaxe replied for the home side two minutes later, but it was a comfortable save for Matthew Cafer.

However, table-topping Maldon took the lead on 19 minutes when a poor clearance fell kindly for Charlee Hughes to find the net.

Hughes went through on goal on 24 minutes, but took too long and allowed the Romford defence to clear the danger.

But the visitors were kept under pressure by some good passages of play by Maldon, making Doe work extremely hard on his first outing.

You may also want to watch:

Boro made a change on 37 minutes as Lheureux Menga made way for Archie Tamplin and it was all square moments later as the substitute played a superb free-kick into the box for Ejiro Okosieme to head home.

And they almost took the lead on 40 minutes when Morgan received a superb through ball but sent his shot straight at McNamara.

Boro did edge in front two minutes before the interval, though, when Mekhi Leacock McLeod netted with a beautiful strike to suggest an upset might be on the cards.

And they had a let-off nine minutes into the second half, after Sean Bonnett-Johnson had made way for Daniel Waldren at the interval, as Jorome Slew hit a post and saw his second attempt saved by Cafer.

Sprague limped off to be replaced by Tambeson Eyong moments later and Boro saw Maldon dominate possession without creating any clear chances as the match entered its final quarter.

McNamara denied Tamplin and Morgan with a great double save on 78 minutes, but Boro sealed their superb victory soon after as Tamplin picked the ball up on the edge of the box, swapped passes with a teammate and fired home.

Romford: Cafer, Doe, Sprague (Eyong 56), Bonnett-Johnson (Waldren 46), Okosieme, Ajala, Morgan, Toussaint, Theophanous, Menga (Tamplin 36), Leacock McLeod.

Unused subs: Adelowo, Exley Banks.

Attendance: 236.