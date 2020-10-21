Toussaint reaches milestone as he makes 50 appearances for Romford in Tooting loss

Malaki Toussaint of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford midfielder Malaki Toussaint makes ‘great achievement’ as he made his 50th appearance for the club as they crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 loss to Tooting & Mitcham United.

Malaki Toussaint of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020 Malaki Toussaint of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

The youngster joined late in the 2018/19 season and played an instrumental part as Boro managed to avoid relegation under former manager Paul Martin.

Toussaint is now the longest-serving player left in the squad having played throughout the following season before it was made null and void due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a great achievement for myself and just under two years which isn’t too bad,” Toussaint said.

“It’s been quite a ride with Romford as I came in when we had no budget under Paul Martin and he trusted me and gave me the platform to push at this level and higher.

Romford midfielder Malaki Toussaint in action against Basildon (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

“After the takeover from Glenn Tamplin, Romford’s status has changed and it took a little while to adapt to myself.

“Overall it’s been an experience I’ve enjoyed as I’ve learnt a lot from both management teams, all the players from both periods and my own personal development.”

The former Redbridge midfielder pin-pointed the stand-out moments of his time at the club including the 3-1 victory over runaway leaders Maldon & Tiptree back in February.

Malaki Toussaint of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020 Malaki Toussaint of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

“Two moments stand out for me and one being the only player to stay as I’ve worked hard to make sure I can improve with every game.

“The second one would be the win against Maldon and Tiptree last season as it was very enjoyable game to be a part of.”

Romford are now without a match this weekend due to their opponents Maldon playing in the FA Cup and will return to action with a trip away to Histon on Tuesday evening.

Toussaint himself is hoping to continue making plenty of appearances for Romford and help the club achieve some success to reward the loyal Romford supporters.

“I’m planning to make as many as possible,” Toussaint admitted. “I want to work hard with the team to achieve something great this year, whatever that may be, and also to repay some loyal fans who deserve to see a change.”