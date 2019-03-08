Manager Stimson pleased to have achieved targets at Hornchurch

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was pleased to have achieved his targets during the 2018/19 Bostik Premier Division season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Urchins did however have to settle for a point after a goalless stalemate at the Dripping Pan against Lewes on the final day of the season.

They managed to avoid the drop in their first season back in the Bostik Premier Division – despite a number of squad changes under new boss Stimson.

“To finish 15th was ok, obviously I come into the club and there was two targets, one was to keep the club in the division and second was to change the style of play.

“I think we've done that, sometimes it's looked good, sometimes it hasn't quite come off but people from what they're telling me can see there is a change in the way we're trying to play.

“We're definitely not getting away from the winning habit that was at the club before I came as that's something I want to keep.”

You may also want to watch:

The former Waltham Abbey boss felt his side ended the campaign with a strong performance.

“Overall, it's job done and to finish with a 0-0 away at Lewes, especially as we went down there with a few injuries and only had one substitute in young Sonny.

“The boys performed and really did well, if it wasn't for a goal line from a defender in the first-half, and a fantastic save in the last minute of the game from the keeper we would have come away with the three points.

He also revealed changed had to be made throughout the season after he took over the reigns at the end of November to help change the style of play.

“You have to get certain players to play certain ways and it's been quite a busy few months changing personnel because of the way I want them to play.

“When a new manager comes in there is always some change, and I tried to do it slowly, but in the end in a couple of games I thought I've got to do it quicker than I would have liked because some players weren't performing.

“The ones that stayed with us obviously put their shifts in and at times we had some good performances and good results.

“That led to us finishing 15th.”