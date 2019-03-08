Hornchurch boss Stimson is eager to finish the campaign on an impressive run of form

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson would be thrilled to finish the 2018/19 season with three consecutive wins.

The Urchins travel away to The Dripping Pan on Saturday to face Lewes in the final match of the season.

Stimson's men picked up two victories over the Easter weekend to secure their safety and move them up to 15th in the Bostik Premier Division.

And the boss is now hoping to continue that run of form into the summer break, although they have a few injury concerns amongst the squad.

“That would be fantastic to finish off the season with three out of three in the last three games,” he said.

“We'll see, we'll go down there on Saturday and see who is fit and available, as unfortunately we picked up a couple of knocks over the weekend.

“That's understandable as obviously the heat and both games were big games. Kingstonian, they weren't mathematically safe, so they wanted to win, and Harlow had to win to have any chance of staying up.

“The pitches were also hard so we've got one or two little niggles but we'll go down there and put a team out that is fit to play.

“Whoever plays will give their all and try to come back with the three points.”

Stimson is under no illusions however and expects The Rooks to give their all in front of their last home crowd this campaign.

“They probably expected to be higher in the league, but they're at home and I always believe that last home game of the season, you just desperately don't want to lose so they might raise their game,” he added.

“If we can create as many chances as we have over the last 12 games – and on the day take them – then it should be an entertaining game with lots of goals.

“Hopefully we can get one more than them and send everyone home happy.”

The boss did reveal he will not be using the match to evaluate his squad ahead of next season and will not talk that far ahead just yet, adding: “I don't think this game will change my thoughts on that to be honest.

“If I'm in charge next season then I know my sort of plans. That's maybe for another talk maybe next week if all things go according to plan.”