Isthmian League: Lewes 0 Hornchurch 0

PUBLISHED: 08:17 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 13 February 2020

Hornchurch defender Mickey Parcell was sent off at Lewes (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch had to settle for a Premier Division point after a stalemate at the Dripping Pan on Wednesday.

They began well and George Saunders played a ball just beyond Daniel Uchechi on two minutes, before Chris Dickson crossed for Adam Cunnington, who was denied by some good home defending.

Cunnington's header from a Mickey Parcell free-kick was comfortably saved by Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke on 16 minutes, before Dickson had a shot from Matt Johnson's cross tipped behind.

Uchechi was denied from the corner and Nathan Cooper was thwarted from Remi Sutton's free-kick on 26 minutes before Saunders raced clear of his marker but fired across the keeper and beyond the far post.

Urchins were reduced to 10 men on 34 minutes when Parcell was shown a red card following a challenge with Alex Malins, but the visitors went close again late in the first half when Jordan Clark's shot from Sutton's pass was blocked on the line.

Lewes could have taken the lead on the stroke of half-time when a ball over the top sent Dayshonne Golding past Joe Wright, but he shot wide of a gaping goal.

William Medlock fired a free-kick straight at Wright three minutes after the restart, while James Hammond fired over from 25 yards soon after.

Arthur Lee made a vital tackle on Golding just past the hour, befoer Dickson teed up Cunnington to fire into the side netting.

Wright parried a Hammond free-kick, with Golding flagged offside as he followed up then firing another chance over on 71 minutes.

Joe Christou had a shot deflected behind and Clark's shot was saved from the half-cleared corner.

And Urchins also saw Cunnington volley just wide on 82 minutes, before Johnson fired against the crossbar when a Saunders free-kick was cleared to him.

The visitors kept pushing and Cunnington had a last-minute shot blocked on the line, with Johnson's follow-up going wide, and Cooper had a last-gasp header from a Saunders free-kick saved.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Lee, Cooper, Johnson, Saunders, Clark (Stimson 90), Dickson (Cureton 70), Uchechi (Christou 46), Cunnington.

Unused subs: Dutton, G Winn.

Attendance: 269.

