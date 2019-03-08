Bostik Premier: Lewes 0 Hornchurch 0

Callum Chafer of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch had to settle for a point after a goalless stalemate at the Dripping Pan on the final day of the season.

The visitors had the first sight of goal on five minutes when George Saunders let fly from 20 yards and saw Lewis Carey parry the ball away.

A jinking run by Charlie Coppola then created a chance for Benjamin Pope, who was crowded out, before Callum Chafer pushed a shot over the bar and Glenn Wilson cleared the resulting corner.

George Purcell fired straight at Carey from 25 yards on 16 minutes, then crossed for Charlie Stimson to head over the target.

And Stacey Freeman was too high at the other end, when Wilson cleared a corner two minutes later.

Carey pushed a deflected, looping effort from Purcell over the crossbar on 24 minutes, then kept out Jordan Clark's header from the corner, before Charles Banya fired straight at Chafer.

And Stimson screwed a great chance wide of the mark on 33 minutes as the search for the first goal continued, before Wilson was shown the first yellow card of the game five minutes before the break.

Sean Marks poked the ball goalwards from six yards, only to see Thomas Day get a toe in to send it behind for a corner as the first half ended goalless.

And Urchins made a bright start to the second half as Saunders saw a shot on the turn tipped over by Carey, before Purcell's corner picked out Stimson, who headed over.

James Hammond sent a speculative 30-yard effort straight at Chafer on 65 minutes, before the injured Saunders made way for Sonny Dutton, Hornchurch's only substitute on the day.

And Olajuwon Adeyemo headed back across goal and wide following a good run and cross by Dayshonne Golding with a quarter of an hour remaining, then sent another attempt wide of the target moments later.

Wilson hacked clear following a goalmouth scramble in the Hornchurch box one minute from time, before Stimson's point-blank header was kept out by Carey in stoppage time to ensure honours finished even.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Clark, Sutton, G Winn, Wilson, Christou, Saunders (Dutton 69), Stimson, Marks, Purcell, R Winn.

Attendance: 611.