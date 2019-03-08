Search

Advanced search

Isthmian League: Leatherhead 2 Hornchurch 1

PUBLISHED: 17:48 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 19 October 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch slipped to fourth in the Isthmian League Premier Division table after defeat at Leatherhead on Saturday.

George Saunders fired an early chance wide, while Chris Dickson curled his shot over the bar on seven minutes.

And after Mickey Parcell fired over for Urchins, Ibrahim Olutade cut inside and shot too high for the home side.

Tommy Wood had a shot deflected behind for the Tanners, who broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when a corner swung in by Travis Gregory was not cleared and Charlie Hester-Look drilled his shot past Joe Wright.

Olutade forced Wright into a save soon after, while Ronniee Winn spurned a good chance for the visitors and Dickson's underhit effort was cleared.

Another chance for Olutade was sent over the crossbar, with Gregory also too high from 25 yards on 41 minutes.

But the hosts doubled their advantage just before half time when Hester-Cook broke on the left and squared for Olutade to sidefoot home.

You may also want to watch:

Hornchurch hit back four minutes into the second half when a cross from Saunders found Matt Johnson at the far post and he clipped the ball back for Charlie Stimson to head home.

And a strong run by Arthur Lee set up a chance for Dickson on the hour, but his effort was saved by Zaki Oualah at the second attempt.

Stimson shot just wide on 66 minutes, while Joe Christou saw a well-struck effort saved by Oualah, who also kept out a header from Rickie Hayles.

And Urchins saw a great chance go begging on 76 minutes when Dickson outpaced the home defence but shot wide.

That was as close as the visitors came to getting back on terms and Mark Stimson's men head to Enfield Town, who climbed above them into third place with a 2-1 win over Cheshunt, on Tuesday.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Christou, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Stimson (Morgan 76), R Winn (Green 60), Dickson, Lee.

Unused subs: Clark, Uchechi, G Winn.

Attendance: 356.

Most Read

Romford GP already convicted of string of sexual offences against patients over five years goes on trial for 34 more

Romford GP Dr Manish Shah arriving at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Plan to convert 177-year-old Romford pub into flats set to go before Havering’s planning committee

The Slater's Arms in London Road, Romford, could be converted into homes and a detached house also built on the site under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Gallows Corner Tesco car park

Tesco Gallows Corner Picture: Google streetview

Collier Row’s very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Plans submitted to build eight-storey block of flats on Romford town centre car park

The small car park in Slaney Road, Romford, which could soon be replaced with an eight-storey block of flats under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford GP already convicted of string of sexual offences against patients over five years goes on trial for 34 more

Romford GP Dr Manish Shah arriving at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Plan to convert 177-year-old Romford pub into flats set to go before Havering’s planning committee

The Slater's Arms in London Road, Romford, could be converted into homes and a detached house also built on the site under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Gallows Corner Tesco car park

Tesco Gallows Corner Picture: Google streetview

Collier Row’s very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Plans submitted to build eight-storey block of flats on Romford town centre car park

The small car park in Slaney Road, Romford, which could soon be replaced with an eight-storey block of flats under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian League: Leatherhead 2 Hornchurch 1

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Isthmian League: Romford 5 Histon 1

Timi Babalola celebrates a goal for Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

FA Cup: Carshalton Athletic 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham second best throughout as Everton take all three points

Everton's Bernard celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

World Cup: England 40 Australia 16

England's Jonny May celebrates scoring his side's second try with Lewis Ludlam and George Ford during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists