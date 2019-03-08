Isthmian League: Leatherhead 2 Hornchurch 1

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch slipped to fourth in the Isthmian League Premier Division table after defeat at Leatherhead on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Saunders fired an early chance wide, while Chris Dickson curled his shot over the bar on seven minutes.

And after Mickey Parcell fired over for Urchins, Ibrahim Olutade cut inside and shot too high for the home side.

Tommy Wood had a shot deflected behind for the Tanners, who broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when a corner swung in by Travis Gregory was not cleared and Charlie Hester-Look drilled his shot past Joe Wright.

Olutade forced Wright into a save soon after, while Ronniee Winn spurned a good chance for the visitors and Dickson's underhit effort was cleared.

Another chance for Olutade was sent over the crossbar, with Gregory also too high from 25 yards on 41 minutes.

But the hosts doubled their advantage just before half time when Hester-Cook broke on the left and squared for Olutade to sidefoot home.

You may also want to watch:

Hornchurch hit back four minutes into the second half when a cross from Saunders found Matt Johnson at the far post and he clipped the ball back for Charlie Stimson to head home.

And a strong run by Arthur Lee set up a chance for Dickson on the hour, but his effort was saved by Zaki Oualah at the second attempt.

Stimson shot just wide on 66 minutes, while Joe Christou saw a well-struck effort saved by Oualah, who also kept out a header from Rickie Hayles.

And Urchins saw a great chance go begging on 76 minutes when Dickson outpaced the home defence but shot wide.

That was as close as the visitors came to getting back on terms and Mark Stimson's men head to Enfield Town, who climbed above them into third place with a 2-1 win over Cheshunt, on Tuesday.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Sutton, Christou, Hayles, Johnson, Saunders, Stimson (Morgan 76), R Winn (Green 60), Dickson, Lee.

Unused subs: Clark, Uchechi, G Winn.

Attendance: 356.