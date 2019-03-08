Hornchurch blog: New signings and a mixed weekend

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ben Harrison of Kingstonian during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019 George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ben Harrison of Kingstonian during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

With our injury list reaching epidemic proportions, manager Mark Stimson quickly moved into the transfer market, with three signings.

Archie Edwards was at Charlton Athletic in their youth set-up for a number of years, and has also played for Bognor Regis and Eastbourne Borough. Whilst at Charlton he played for the England U16 and U 17 teams at international level. Archie made his playing debut for Hornchurch against Kingstonian on Saturday.

Ryan Richefond has not yet featured in our line up, but he is not unknown to our supporters as he played in our pre-season games. His first senior club was Crawley in 2014-15, and after a loan spell with Leatherhead in the same season, he joined Loxwood for the 2015 season, with dual registration at Worthing.

His next club was Grays Athletic, and in 2016-17 he played for Margate, and then Bishop's Stortford.

In 2017-18 he was with Ashford United and last season he played for Leatherhead and South Park.

The third signing is goalkeeper Joseph Osaghae, on loan from Charlton Athletic, as cover for Joe Wight. Joseph made his debut against Kingstonian, and kept a clean sheet.

With three coming in, we also had two going in the opposite direction. Lewis Moore was recalled by Bromley, having made just one squad appearance, at Worthing, and Garrett Kelly, who made one appearance, against Margate, has returned to football in Greece.

On a day when the temperature hit 30 degrees Hornchurch had a surprisingly easy win over Kingstonian on Saturday. Chris Dickson and Danny Uchechi gave us an early boost with two goals in the opening fifteen minutes, and Ronnie Winn made things safe in the second half.

The Ks manager blamed the long grass for their defeat, but the report on the Kingstonian web site was much more to the point, under the heading- "Sorry K's swept aside by happy hosts Hornchurch."

Kingstonian lost for the first time this season having been easily swatted aside by Hornchurch. Chris Dickson opened the scoring in the 8th minute, swooping on some calamitous defending to place the ball almost unchallenged into the net. In the 16th minute, Hornchurch sliced Kingstonian into bits with an excellent length of the field move, finished off by Joe Christou.

The visitors had plenty of possession after this but never really seriously bothered the home side's defence. And it was no surprise when the Urchins finished the game as a contest when Ronnie Winn completed another fine team move".

We fully expected to win at Brightlingsea on Monday, but many of our away following were amazed and perplexed when the starting line up was announced, and leading scorer Chris Dickson was left on the bench, along with Danny Uchechi.

Their replacements, Charlie Stimson and Daniel Akindayini, set up some decent scoring chances but the home keeper was on top form and the closest we came to a goal was a header by Stimson in the second minute that came back off the bar. Had it gone in, it could easily have been a far different story.

The stats speak for themselves - Brightlingsea only managed four shots, and only one of them was on target - but that is the one that went into the net.

We had thirteen shots, with four on target and one hitting the bar - but none went into the net, and the only statistic that counts is the number of goals.

This Saturday we are at home to Wingate, who did us a favour on Monday by beating top-of-the-table Haringey Borough, which in turn means that Folkestone jump over both ourselves and Haringey, and we drop to third in the table.