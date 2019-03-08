AFC Hornchurch blog

George Purcell of Hornchurch and Sam Hatton of Enfield Town (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Latest news from the supporters’ association

A win against Whitehawk would have secured our place in the Isthmian Premier Division for next season.

Instead we produced one of our worst performances of the season, and lost to the only goal of the game.

As it now stands, we have 43 points, six points clear of the relegation zone with three matches left to play, and there are four teams beneath us, three of whom can catch and overtake us if they win their final three matches.

In our favour we have by far the best goal difference.

Burgess Hill are on 36 points, They are away to Carshalton on Friday, and it will not be an easy take, as the Robins are pushing hard for a Play-Off place.

On Easter Monday, Burgess Hill are at home to Lewes, and they finish the season with a trip to fellow strugglers Wingate & Finchley.

Wingate & Finchley play Margate on Saturday and have a very difficult task on Monday, away to Haringey Borough, who look likely to finish in second position in the table, and thereby have th4 advantage of home games in the Play-Offs, with their final match at home to Burgess Hill.

So that means that Wingate & Finchley need two wins and a draw to overtake us, assuming we lose all three of our games, and, and Burgess Hill have to win all three of their games.

That leaves Whitehawk, also on 37 points, but with a better goal difference than Wingate & Finchley.

They are at home to Merstham on Saturday, away to Bognor Regis on Monday, both of whom occupy a mid-table position. On the final day of the season, they are at home to Corinthian Casuals, so they appear to have the easiest run-in.

And we are at Kingstonian on Saturday. For the visit of Kingstonian, Ronnie Winn was in the starting line up for the first time, and George Winn was named as substitute.

Goals in the final ten minutes from the two George Saunders and George Purcell were not enough to give Hornchurch an overdue three points, as the Ks came back to equalize two minutes from time, having taken the lead in the final few seconds of the opening half.

Our final match is at Lewes, who won 5-1 here in October. With Nathan Cooper missing, Hornchurch were also without Alex Bentley, and a disorganized defence found themselves three goals down inside thirty minutes.

George Purcell pulled a goal back through a penalty, but Lewes quickly restored their three-goal advantage and added a fifth in the final minute.

And that leaves Harlow Town, who come here on Easter Monday. For the final match of 2018 we travelled to Harlow Town, with Sean Marks back in the line-up after missing the last four league matches due to injury.

Twelve weeks without a win is twelve weeks too long, but, with 45 minutes on the clock, and two goals down, it was beginning to look like twelve would become thirteen.

Sean Marks pulled a goal back in first half stoppage time, and added two more in the second half, with Jay Porter also getting onto the scoresheet, to start the New Year celebrations a few days earlier than anticipated.

Harlow cannot catch us, but they can save themselves from relegation if they win all three of their games.

We need to get at least one point from our last three games to make sure we stay up, regardless of the results of the other teams below us.

We are confident we can get more than that. Nine points would be nice from our last three matches.