The AFC Hornchurch blog

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer

Hornchurch manager Jim McFarlane

We can have no complaints about our 3-1 defeat at Worthing last week. There is nothing like a good start, and a goal in the first minute is always a great boost.

But not when we are n the receiving end of the first minute goal, and it got even harder when we conceded an early penalty to go two goals down.

It was always uphill after that, and although we only conceded once more, it was to a large extent thanks to Callum Chafer in goal that we kept the score down.

The real bonus in an otherwise disappointing performance was the return of George Saunders, who had missed several matches due to injury. He came on for the second half, and it was his corner in the final minute that led to Joe Christou scoring our consolation goal.

After two defeats in a row, we entertain Haringey Borough this Saturday, in the knowledge that when we went there back in November, we were going through one of the worst losing runs in our history.

We were convincingly beaten on their artificial surface, and it proved to be the last match with Jim McFarlane in charge, as he resigned after over 500 matches as manager - not something we wanted to happen.

Haringey are pushing hard for a place in the play-offs.

They had strong hopes of gaining promotion to the Conference South by finishing the season as champions, but they have fallen away in recent matches and are now eleven points adrift of leaders Dorking Wanderers.

Haringey have won three and drawn two of their last six matches, where we have lost four of our last six, but we need three points to keep us well away from the relegation zone.

We are eight points clear of the bottom places, and we feel that with a couple more wins we are safe.

Since we played Haringey five months ago, eight of the squad on that occasion have now left, and manager Mark Stimson has brought in several new players, mainly from Waltham Abbey, and our style of football has changed radically.

Realistically we can look to finish in fifteenth place in the league table, and pessimistically we can still go down, so three points this Saturday will be more than welcome.

With our name change now certain - next season we are Hornchurch FC, and not AFC Hornchurch - our Official History is coming along nicely.

We have produced profiles of all players who have played thirty on more matches for us, since our enforced name change back in 2005, and have delved into our old files to produce a fascinating history of those seasons, when we started out in the Essex Senior League, rose up into the Conference South, then dropped back into the Isthmian North, only to come back last season into the Isthmian Premier Division.

Our managers - John Lawrence, Colin McBride, Jim McFarlane and Mark Stimson - will all write their own contributions to our history, and already we have had over thirty of our supporters subscribe to the new book, which will be published in time for the start of next season.

We have a subscription list on our web site and on our forum, and we are optimistic that we can generate a lot more interest in the book.

But first we have to take three points off Haringey this Saturday.