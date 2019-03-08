Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased his side took their chances at Kingstonian

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was pleased to his side capitalise on their chances as they sealed a 3-2 away win over Kingstonian on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Urchins claimed the points to climb away from the relegation zone after netting three goals in four minutes at Tolworth.

The K's opened the scoring from the penalty spot thanks to Delano Sam-Yorke but Lewwis Spence levelled in stoppage time and Ronnie Winn put Urchins ahead with a minute of the restart, before an own goal made it 3-1.

And although the hosts grabbed a late second, Mark Stimson's men held on for victory.

“It was and I think I spoke last week about taking chances because we're creating them and on another day we'll get two, three or four goals, and that happened on Saturday.

“It was just a bit surprising that we didn't have two or three before we actually scored as we were in control from the first minute to be honest.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Stimson was delighted with his side's reaction to the K's opening goal on the stroke of half-time.

“The boys put in a really good performance, and although we went 1-0 down just before half-time, we equalised straight away through Lewwis Spence.

“Then we came out in the second-half and scored two really quick goals and won the game comfortably 3-2, and it possibly should have been four, five or even six.

“It was a very good start to the bank holiday weekend.”

Midfielder Spence netted his sixth goal of the season and attacker Ronnie Winn netted his fourth since joining the club mid-way through the season.

And the boss says it's pleasing to continue to see the scoring being spread around amongst the squad.

“I think that's important, you can't always rely on your centre-forwards to score, it's not fair on them and also midfield players and wide players have got to chip in with a certain amount of goals in the season as well.

“They certainly done that over the weekend and that was really pleasing.”