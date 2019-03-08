Bostik Premier: Kingstonian 2 Hornchurch 3

Hornchurch midfielder Lewwis Spence (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch claimed the points to climb away from the relegation zone after netting three goals in four minutes.

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch(pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch(pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The first half looked like ending goalless, when Ks opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

But Lewwis Spence levelled in stoppage time and Ronnie Winn put Urchins ahead with a minute of the restart, before an own goal made it 3-1.

And although the hosts grabbed a late second, Mark Stimson's men held on for victory.

Winn saw an early effort drift wide, while Alex Bentley played a ball through to George Purcell, whose lob was also off-target.

Some good play then released Spence, but Rob Tolfrey got down well to save on 11 minutes.

And Urchins were denied by the woodwork moments later as Charlie Stimson went clear and lobbed Tolfrey but saw the ball come back off the crossbar.

George Saunders rattled a post as the visitors continued to press, then got to the byline and pulled the ball back for Stimson, whose shot beat Tolfrey was cleared off the line by James Richmond.

Ks were awarded a free-kick on 26 minutes, but Aaron Lamont fired straight into the wall.

And Hornchurch had a great chance on the half-hour mark as Bentley swung the ball in to find Stimson for a free header, but he sent it over the bar from eight yards.

Alfie Egan had a shot deflected behind for the hosts, before Winn had a shot tipped over by Tolfrey on 41 minutes.

But Callum Chafer was called into action to save well from Delano Sam-Yorke, before Purcell cut inside and forced Tolfrey to make a save at the other end.

Ks were awarded a penalty in the last minute of normal time and Sam-Yorke converted from the spot, but Urchins were back on terms before the break thanks to Spence, who sidefooted home after good work by Winn.

Buoyed by their leveller, Urchins took the lead a minute after the restart when Winn collected the ball 20 yards and drilled it past Tolfrey and into the bottom corner.

And it was 3-1 on 48 minutes as Saunders sent in a cross from the right and Richmond turned the ball into his own net.

Shellshocked Ks saw Chace Jacquart head wide before the hour mark, while Remi Sutton tried his luck from 25 yards and saw the ball fly past the post.

Purcell fired over for the visitors after being played through by Christou, who was booked on 61 minutes, and Spence curled just wide from 20 yards midway through the half.

Mark Stimson made two changes after that, as Sonny Dutton replaced Winn and Bentley made way for George Winn a few minutes later.

But Ks hit back with a second goal nine minutes from time as Sam-Yorke headed home his second from a cross.

Spence had his name taken in the last minute, as Purcell made way for Sean Marks to waste a bit more time for Urchins, who return to Bridge Avenue on Easter Monday to host Harlow Town in their penultimate match of the season.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley (G Winn 79), Sutton, Lee, Wilson, Christou, Saunders, Spence, Stimson, Purcell (Marks 90), R Winn (Dutton 73).

Attendance: 298.