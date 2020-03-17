Search

Isthmian League suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:41 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 17 March 2020

Romford players huddle during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

Romford players huddle during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Following statements from the UK Government yesterday as well as statements from The FA, the leagues forming Steps 1-4 of the National Leagues System with representatives of steps 5-6 met by conference call and decided that all matches be suspended until April 3.

The Isthmian League board also met yesterday by video conference and agreed that all matches, including the Development League, the Youth League and Cup, The Women’s Cup and the Velocity Trophy be suspended until that date.

Hornchurch, Romford, Wingate & Finchley, Haringey Borough and Barking will not be playing for the forseeable future.

The likelihood is that matches will not start again on April, 4, and in the meantime the league will work with all others in the game to ensure that Clubs are kept up to date with the latest information.

It cannot be stressed too much that these are unprecedented times.

The board will do what it can to ensure that football can recommence as soon as possible, and that the League does not put more pressure on Clubs financially while the future is unknown.

