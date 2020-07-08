Search

Hornchurch and Romford continue wait for new season confirmation

PUBLISHED: 12:30 08 July 2020

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Havering neighbours Hornchurch and Romford continue to wait for confirmation on when the 2020-21 Isthmian League season will begin.

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

There has been some speculation that non-league football could return in October but the Isthmian League have released a statement saying they still remain unclear on when they will be allowed to start.

Urchins sat third in the Premier Division as they tried to gain promotion, while Romford were in 19th place in the Ishtmian North when the 2019-20 season was brought to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The campaign was made null and void due to it being unsafe to return to action and given pressure for a decision on the season’s outcome.

A league statement released on Wednesday said: “Last night we became aware of a lengthy thread on social media speculating about when we might be able to restart the Isthmian League.

“This discussion stemmed from a football journalist quoting from a ‘letter’ which the League has sent to clubs, and particularly highlighted the line ‘we’re all seriously hoping we will be able to get back to competitive football in October’.

“We thought it might be useful, before this story takes on a life of its own, to clarify exactly what we know about the longed for return of our non-league game.

“The ‘letter’ is in fact just one of the regular Newsletters sent to all clubs by our chairman Nick Robinson and covers a wide range of issues.

“He and we very much hope that we will be back on the pitch this year, and there is some reason for optimism that we will return sooner rather than later, but there are many factors which will govern that and they are all outside our control.

“The key word in the sentence quoted is “hoping” – for all of Nick’s discussions with the FA, and there have been many, we really don’t have any certainty yet. What we do know is that the League programme will not start behind closed doors.

“Decisions on the return of our game will be made by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

“We’ve been led to believe that they’ll make them soon, but we are entirely at their mercy. The FA will then take the information provided by Government and present it to the League in a format which will be workable for us and our member clubs, and at that point we will share it with everyone involved so that we can all get on with planning our comeback.”

