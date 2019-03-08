Urchins fall short at Horsham

George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Horsham 1 Hornchurch 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch were knocked off the top spot as they crashed to a late 1-0 defeat away to new league leaders Horsham.

An 80th minute strike from Charlie Harris sealed the three points for the Hornets in the Isthmian Premier Division.

Mark Stimson's men went into the clash without defensive duo Arthur Lee and Nathan Cooper - meaning they had to make changes from the side that nabbed a 1-0 victory over Folkestone Invicta in mid-week.

It was an even start with neither side getting any real shots on target in the first 15 minutes of play.

Horsham strung together a good move down the right with the eventual cross being turned behind by Urchins left-back Remi Sutton.

The corner fell to Dylan Merchant but his effort went high and the visitors goalkeeper Joe Wright claimed it.

Just before half-time a skewed clearance was headed in toward the Horsham but it was cleared off the line as striker Chris Dickson pressed forward.

They had another chance before the break as good interplay ended with Dickson shooting over from 25 yards.

You may also want to watch:

Stimson's men had another glorious chance as the ball fell to Winn from a Joe Christou cross but his effort was dragged wide.

Horsham then went close in the 69th minute as Kieron Pamment curled an effort just wide of the goal net.

Dickson then headed over a George Saunders cross as Urchins still created a number of chances.

In the 80th minute the hosts found the winner as striker Harris tucked away a rebound following an effort striking off the crossbar to seal a 1-0 win.

Horsham: Bentley, Mills, Sparks, Brivio, Shelley, Miles (Merchant 9), O'Toole (Newton 61), Dawson, Smith (Harding 89), Harris, Pamment.

Unused subs: Metcalf and Kelly.

Hornchurch: Wright, Parcell, Hayles, Sutton, Christou, Johnson, Saunders, R.Winn, G.Winn, Dickson (Stimson 87), Uchechi (Morgan 81).

Unused subs: Clark and Goode.