Hornchurch youngster Saunders on trial at Crystal Palace

George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch youngster George Saunders is currently on trial with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace following his impressive displays all season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

The winger caught the eye of several teams last season as he finished top of the Urchins assist scorers and even chipped in with a few of his own goals in a season of mixed fortunes.

The former Kelvedon Hatch player has continued his form this season and has had clubs queuing up to watch him once again like the back end of last season.

Saunders has already had a trial at Championship Reading at the start of this season while still playing for Hornchurch.

Manager Mark Stimson revealed his creative playmaker is now playing friendlies and training with Palace hence why he missed their 2-1 defeat to Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday evening.

"He's trialling for Crystal Palace in the Premier League," the boss revealed.

You may also want to watch:

"The kid is phenomenal, I've been fortunate to work with some good players who have gone on to play Premier League football and international football, and potentially George is up there.

"George can play at a very serious level of football and this opportunity has come round, unfortunately at a bad time for us, as we were playing a team second in the league so we had to go there without a player who has more assists than anybody in our team this season.

"It's something as a manager I have to do and have to get on with, it's something we have to get on with, the boys gave it their best shot but we fell short - if we had George we might not have fell short.

"Big word that is though if."

Saunders joined Hornchurch ahead of last season after impressing during his trial period at the Bridge Avenue outfit.

He originally spent three seasons at Billericay Town in the youth ranks before joining Harold Hill in the Essex Olympian League in 2016.

The winger then went to Kelvedon Hatch for the 2017/18 season and established himself in the first-team before stepping up four divisions to play for the Urchins.

His debut was in a 3-0 victory over Leatherhead on August, 11, 2018 where he picked up an assist on the third goal.