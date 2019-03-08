Search

Urchins boss Stimson praises players after Worthing victory

PUBLISHED: 11:23 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 21 August 2019

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was keen to give his players 'huge credit' after terrific 6-0 victory over Worthing.

Chris Dickson fired home a hat-trick, Ronnie Winn nabbed a brace, and Charlie Stimson grabbed a solo goal as the Urchins ran riot in Sussex.

Although it was still 0-0 at the half-time break at Woodside Road on Saturday.

"What a result, we went down to Worthing and they're a good side, first-half it could have at least a draw or behind to be fair as both teams created chances," Stimson said.

"Joe Wright in goal made an outstanding save then second-half to score six goals, it's something not often seen, but also not to concede was important.

"Everyone who travelled done their job and more to be honest, it was a fantastic three points."

The boss was pleased to see three different players contribute and believes it shows the strength of the squad as they a number of players who have already scored this campaign.

"When you score that amount of goals there is going to be a couple of people chipping in with goals and that helps.

"In previous weeks Lewwis Spence and Daniel Uchechi have stepped up and now three games in we've had five different goal scorers which is nice.

"Credit to all those boys that scored on Saturday as they were all good goals, me personally I thought they were all half chances, and they took them all and you don't normal get that in a game.

"If you get half chances you're normally lucky to take one out of six but to take all six is a huge credit to them.

"These boys have got confidence they've played at decent levels, they know over a period of time they'll score goals, it's just a matter of when they happen and for some it might help they've come early.

"For others they'll get on with it as they know their abilities and that they'll come in time."

A number of the Urchins new signings were tasked with an iniatition song on the coach trip back home and Stimson was pleased they could enjoy the tradition.

"Most clubs do it at this level, the first away trip all the new boys have to introduce themselves by singing a song, that didn't have anything to do with the result but that would have been done if we didn't win the game.

"It's tradition at this level and a couple of the boys are quite lively characters that post things on social media.

"The boys enjoyed themselves and rightly so."

