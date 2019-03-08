Search

Hornchurch boss Stimson is eager for better start on trip to Worthing this time round

PUBLISHED: 13:14 15 August 2019

Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his side to get off to a better start on their trip to Worthing this weekend, compared to last season.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Urchins found themselves 1-0 down after just one minute at Woodside Road last term, before eventually losing 3-1.

And the boss wants better this time round and knows his new-look squad can deliver after picking up four points in their opening two fixtures in the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division.

"We would like to get something there, it's going to be a hard game, last year they were a very good side," Stimson said.

"I think they were possibly in the top two or three that I played last year as they play a certain way down there on the astro-turf. They move the ball really quick and I think they scored within a minute down there.

"We're hoping to get off to a better start this year."

The former Leyton Orient defender is hoping the bus trip can also knit his side together, especially if they are celebrating a win on the way home.

"It's a little trip for us, the first one where the boys can get on the bus, it's a couple of hours down there it will be great to come back with something in the bag and set up for the following weekend," he added.

"We have two games in three days, it's a bit crazy at this level, but we've all got to do it."

Urchins remain without the defensive trio of Arthur Lee, Remi Sutton and Nathan Cooper and Stimson added: "Remi and Arthur are probably four weeks away. Nathan Cooper is another big player for us that we didn't have last year, he's got a slight injury.

"He is hopefully, fingers crossed, ready for one of the games over the Bank Holiday period."

Strikers Chris Dickson and Dan Uchechi both got off the mark in the opening fixtures and Stimson is hoping that can give them confidence.

"Anyone who gets a goal it's nice, strikers more than anyone else like to get off early doors, so that was good for Chris," he said.

"Onwards and upwards for those guys, for me it's about continuing to make sure you get into those areas, keep getting in the box and get your 10 goals inside the box.

"Then if you can pick up another half a dozen outside the box, you're in the right figures that we expect."

