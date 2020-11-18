Urchins Brown hoping that lockdown will help him out

In-form winger Ellis Brown is hoping HIIT workouts and running throughout the second Lockdown will help him hit the ground running when Hornchurch return to action.

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

The former Charlton Athletic academy product has found the net six times and picked up seven assists already this campaign in 14 appearances for the Urchins.

They currently sit eighth in the Isthmian Premier League after 10 matches played and will hope to keep climbing up once they can restart.

“I think like most players at our level and below are now familiar with keeping fit and sharp during lockdowns,” Brown admitted.

“I’ve been doing HIIT sessions at home from YouTube, and going on runs regularly which has been helping me maintain fitness and stay in shape as best I can so hopefully I can hit the ground running when the season continues.”

The 25-year-old is loving his time at the Bridge Avenue club and admitted it was an easy decision to join midway through last season due to playing under manager Mark Stimson previously.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time so far, I’ve played alongside quite a few of the boys before so it made settling in a lot easier and even the lads I didn’t know have been great.

“I’ve played under the gaffer before at two different clubs and know his expectations and environments he creates, as well as the standards a lot of the boys demand.”

He added: “I’m pleased with my form so far as it’s helping the team, but personally I know I can do more in front of goal, and hopefully I get the chance to show this after the lockdown.”

Brown also heaped praise on the entire squad but singled out the impact striker Chris Dickson has had on him and the influence of new signing Charlie Ruff.

“We have a really good team from defence to attack and have enjoyed playing with everyone, whether they are here now or moved on such is the nature of the game,” he said.

“I’m always trying to learn and the more experienced players especially the forwards have been really helping me whether that’s by answering questions I have or just by watching them in matches and training.

“I’ve learnt a lot from Dicko as I’ve probably played alongside him the most out of all the forwards so far this season as well as him sharing his knowledge.

“Ruffy has been a real difference maker in the final third, he’s got great vision, and creates so many chances for our whole team as well as being clinical in front of goal.”