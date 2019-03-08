Search

Urchins must give Wingate respect warns boss Stimson

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 August 2019

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson insists his side must give Wingate & Finchley the 'respect they deserve' after their big win over Haringey Borough on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Urchins will play host to The Blues on Saturday at Bridge Avenue as they look to bounce back against Steve Clark's men but it will be a tough test.

Their opponents progressed in the FA Cup with a win over Welwyn Garden City before nicking a 1-0 victory over north London rivalss Haringey.

"In this league at the present time everyone thinks they can get in the play-offs or win the league, no one is thinking about the bottom end of the table," Stimson said.

"Wingate is a classic example as before the weekend they had a mixed few results but then they beat probably in my eyes the favourites for the league in Haringey.

"Having seen Haringey this season, they're a strong powerful team, and for Wingate to beat them they must have done something right. We'll be giving them the respect they deserve.

"They just beat the team that were top of the league and unbeaten so it's going to be a tough challenge and as tough as we've had this season because in my eyes you're only as good as your last game.

"They won it and we got beat (1-0 at Brightlingsea Regent), so we've got to go do our work, although I think if we create the chances we have so far in games we have a good chance."

Urchins will have more options to choose from at the back with the return of Nathan Cooper, although Arthur Lee and Remi Sutton remain sidelined.

"It helps. It's a strange one because Nathan came back in and played 90 minutes, did fantastically well but the two previous games we kept clean sheets," added Stimson.

"The boys that have been in and played the games have done remarkably well, they've done everything we've asked of them, but when you get someone like Nathan Cooper back available that can only make you stronger over a long period of time.

"Fingers crossed he can go on now and get a few more games under his belt in the next few weeks."

Hornchurch, who beat Kingstonian 3-0 last Saturday, will play host to Kempston Rovers in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday, September 7 after the draw was made on Tuesday.

