Urchins boss Stimson pleased with comfortable victory at home to Wingate & Finchley

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was pleased with comfortable 2-0 victory over Wingate & Finchley although he felt their opponents posed a tough test.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

A 45th minute goal from Chris Dickson followed by a second-half strike from midfielder Joe Christou sealed the three points for the Urchins at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

That win kept them sitting third in the BetVictor Isthmian Premier league table heading into the FA Cup break.

"In the end it was, Wingate beat Haringey last week so we knew it was going to be a tough test, and to be fair they really did push us in the first-half," Stimson said.

"They're a very athletic team and the pitch was lively, but we scored a fantastic goal in the first-half that gave us the lead going into half-time, it was a great ball by little Dan into Chris then Dicko finished it well.

"We spoke about it at half-time just being patient with the ball, I think they will fatigue a bit because they worked so hard in the first-half, and if they keep that up we'll have to take a 1-0 but if we keep the ball then we'll create more chances.

"To be fair it could have been four, five or six in the end with the amount of chances that we created.

"I definitely would have taken 2-0 before the game as like I said it was a tough ask although some people might not look at it that way, I do as it's early in the season, everyone thinks they can get into the play-offs or win the league. Wingate are no different to anyone else."

The boss was extremely pleased with his defence including Nathan Cooper, Mitchell Dickenson and Rickie Hayles as they left Joe Wright little to do.

"Very solid, you've got three experienced players, Nathan has just come back for his second game.

"He did feel his groin in the second-half so we took him off, Jordan Clark come on and did a good job as well.

"It made it easy for Joe and that's what you aim to do make it easy for your goalkeeper and then up the other end try to create chances.

"At the moment we're doing that and to have another clean sheet is also a major plus."

He also heaped praise on striker Chris Dickson for his impact so far this season.

"Chris is a confident person let alone a football player, he's got fantastic ability, and I'm just so pleased I brought him to the club and he was happy to join us.

"I spoke about it before the levels he's played at, six goals in the first month of the season, that's not a bad return and long may that continue."