Search

Advanced search

Urchins boss Stimson pleased with comfortable victory at home to Wingate & Finchley

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 September 2019

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was pleased with comfortable 2-0 victory over Wingate & Finchley although he felt their opponents posed a tough test.

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

A 45th minute goal from Chris Dickson followed by a second-half strike from midfielder Joe Christou sealed the three points for the Urchins at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

That win kept them sitting third in the BetVictor Isthmian Premier league table heading into the FA Cup break.

"In the end it was, Wingate beat Haringey last week so we knew it was going to be a tough test, and to be fair they really did push us in the first-half," Stimson said.

"They're a very athletic team and the pitch was lively, but we scored a fantastic goal in the first-half that gave us the lead going into half-time, it was a great ball by little Dan into Chris then Dicko finished it well.

"We spoke about it at half-time just being patient with the ball, I think they will fatigue a bit because they worked so hard in the first-half, and if they keep that up we'll have to take a 1-0 but if we keep the ball then we'll create more chances.

"To be fair it could have been four, five or six in the end with the amount of chances that we created.

You may also want to watch:

"I definitely would have taken 2-0 before the game as like I said it was a tough ask although some people might not look at it that way, I do as it's early in the season, everyone thinks they can get into the play-offs or win the league. Wingate are no different to anyone else."

The boss was extremely pleased with his defence including Nathan Cooper, Mitchell Dickenson and Rickie Hayles as they left Joe Wright little to do.

"Very solid, you've got three experienced players, Nathan has just come back for his second game.

"He did feel his groin in the second-half so we took him off, Jordan Clark come on and did a good job as well.

"It made it easy for Joe and that's what you aim to do make it easy for your goalkeeper and then up the other end try to create chances.

"At the moment we're doing that and to have another clean sheet is also a major plus."

He also heaped praise on striker Chris Dickson for his impact so far this season.

"Chris is a confident person let alone a football player, he's got fantastic ability, and I'm just so pleased I brought him to the club and he was happy to join us.

"I spoke about it before the levels he's played at, six goals in the first month of the season, that's not a bad return and long may that continue."

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police

Study shows Havering has most expensive monthly commute costs in London

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

NHS Health Check scheme to be scrapped in Havering thanks to lack of patient uptake

NHS Health Checks will be scrapped in Havering. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police

Study shows Havering has most expensive monthly commute costs in London

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

NHS Health Check scheme to be scrapped in Havering thanks to lack of patient uptake

NHS Health Checks will be scrapped in Havering. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins boss Stimson pleased with comfortable victory at home to Wingate & Finchley

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Wingate boss Clark says his side lacked energy at Hornchurch

Ahmet Rifat of Wingate and Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Four fire engines tackle Collier Row grass fire

LFB Fire engine

Burglar avoids lengthy jail sentence after stealing from Woodford Green children’s hospice store in Romford

Lee Semain was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court for breaking into The Haven House Children’'s Hospice store in South Street, Romford. Picture: Haven House

Romford nurse will test her survival skills on Bear Gryll’s new show Treasure Island

Cat, from Romford, is joining 12 other contestants in competing for �100,000 cash in Bear Gryll's Treasure Island. Picture: Federico Galbraith / Channel 4
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists