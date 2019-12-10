Search

Stimson is full of praise for Hornchurch players stepping up during an injury crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 December 2019

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson wanted to give full credit to a number of players who have stepped up in recent weeks during the club's injury crisis.

The Urchins got back to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Wingate & Finchley following three consecutive draws in the Isthmian Premier Division prior to that.

A hat-trick from striker Chris Dickson guided Stimson's men to the three points despite a fight back from the Blues at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

"Before the game we had seven missing and we had to put Mickey Parcell on the bench just to give us a fourth substitute.

"The two full-backs were missing from the start, two centre midfield players missing, the link man missing and a centre-forward missing.

"I mean if you look at the fixture on paper you think Hornchurch sitting fourth against Wingate third from bottom it should be comfortable but not when you have six or seven starting players unavailable.

"That's credit to the boys that have come in again as they've shown they can cope with it and hopefully that puts us in good stead for the remainder of the season as I've said all along we're going to need 16 to 17 players.

"When they're called upon if they can produce what they have so far we won't be too far away."

The boss also heaped praise on Dickson who took his tally up to 18 goals in all competitions so far this season to lead the way for Hornchurch.

"A win is always nice, if you don't get a win then the next best thing is a draw, but when you get a couple you'd prefer to get six points rather than a bunch of draws,"

"Saturday was very good, we were still very light on numbers, but the boys went out there and done the job.

"The first 20 minutes we were outstanding and it was probably a little bit too easy and we found ourselves 2-0 up with Chris Dickson scoring two goals.

"We've got to give credit to Wingate, they came back and at half-time it was 2-2, but Chris stepped up again and showed his qualities.

"He got a fantastic third goal and it rounded off a good weekend for him with a hat-trick.

"It was also a good weekend for us with three points."

