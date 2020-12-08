Hornchurch see off Wingate to progress in the FA Trophy

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

FA Trophy: Hornchurch 4 Wingate & Finchley 1

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate & Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020 Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate & Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020

Hornchurch sealed progress into the next round of the FA Trophy with an emphatic 4-1 victory over league rivals Wingate & Finchley.

Goals from new signings Ollie Muldoon, Sam Higgins, Liam Nash and creative midfielder Charlie Ruff sealed the win for the Urchins despite an early equaliser from Tommy Tejan-Sie at Bridge Avenue.

It was a quiet start to the match until Hornchurch were awarded a free-kick in the 13th minute when Liam Nash was brought down following a good link-up play with strike partner Sam Higgins.

Midfielder Ollie Muldoon stepped up and fired the free-kick into the back of the net past Fergal Hale-Brown to give the hosts an early advantage.

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Mauro Vilhete of Wingate & Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020 Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Mauro Vilhete of Wingate & Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020

Three minutes later Wingate were level as Suleiman Bakalandwa curls a cross into the box where Tommy Tejan-Sie took the ball down and slotted into the bottom left corner.

Bakalandwa continued to cause Hornchurch problems as he beat Ronnie Winn and Jordan Clark before cutting to the inside, but his effort was comfortably held by goalkeeper Joe Wright which came just after former Barnet midfielder Mauro Vilhete curled a shot over the crossbar.

Wingate winger Bakalandwa once again raced down the right and picked out a cross after some tricky play and Tejan-Sie had a shot but Wright was able to catch it with ease in the 29th minute of play.

After some good pressure from the visitors it was the hosts that notched the next goal as creative midfielder Charlie Ruff found the net against his former club after Ellis Brown raced to the byline and cut it back for his team-mate in the 37th minute.

A deep freekick by Ruff headed back across goal by Jordan Clark to Liam Nash who fires wide just moments before the half-time break.

It was an even start but 11 minutes into the second-half Hornchurch stretched their lead to 3-1 as Ruff on the left played a ball in to striker Sam Higgins who let fly with his left foot and picked out the corner.

In the 72nd minute Wingate goalkeeper Fergal Hale-Brown raced out and brought down Liam Nash giving Hornchurch a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch tangles with Charlie Edwards and Jake Eales of Wingate & Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020 Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch tangles with Charlie Edwards and Jake Eales of Wingate & Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020

The former Gillingham striker Nash took the free-kick but had his effort tipped over the crossbar by Hale-Brown.

Hornchurch made it 4-1 through Liam Nash with just two minutes left to play as he outpaces the Wingate backline following a ball through from Higgins.

Hornchurch: Wright, Ramsay, Hayles, Clark, Winn, Christou (Spence 79), Muldoon, Brown (Parcell 46), Ruff (Stimson 85), Nash, Higgins.

Unused subs: Thackway, Hassan, Gibbs, Glenister.

Wingate & Finchley: Hale-Brown, Doyle (Ifil 64), Bihmoutine (Kissi 46), Edwards, Eales, Rifat, Bakalandwa, Tejan-Sie, Ofori-Acheampong, Vilhete, Sayoud.

Unused subs: Stirling, Kennedy, Healey, Kissi, Gibbons, Shomotun.