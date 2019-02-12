Search

Stimson urges Hornchurch to take their chances against Wingate

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 March 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Urchins beaten at home to Margate on Saturday night

Mark Stimson is all too aware Hornchurch face a difficult test at home to Wingate & Finchley in the Bostik Premier tonight, despite the visitors’ recent poor form.

While Urchins suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Margate on Saturday, the Blues were busy collecting their first win of 2019 as they triumphed 2-1 at Kingstonian.

That is something that is sure to have boosted Wingate ahead of tonight’s game, but Hornchurch boss Stimson feels they would still be tough opposition even if they had not won at the weekend.

“There are easy games at this level and you have to take your chances when they come around,” he said.

“We didn’t have many chances on Saturday, but one we had late on hit the post and it wasn’t to be.

“Hopefully on Tuesday we get that rub of the green, get that bit of luck and get all three points.”

Hornchurch will be aiming to bounce back quickly after the disappointment of Saturday’s loss to Margate.

Striker Sean Marks opened the scoring in that game, before being controversially dismissed in the 30th minute.

League rules mean that Marks’ ban will not come into force until later this month, meaning that the former Maidenhead United will be available to face Wingate.

And Stimson feels that may be a boost to the Bridge Avenue club’s chances as they seek a swift return to winning ways.

“Sometimes it’s good to have a game straightaway and Sean will be available for that game, so he’ll be fit and fresh for it,” he added.

“It’s a big game because Wingate are just below us at the moment, but we just need to get a few more points to get us out of the position we’re in at the moment.”

