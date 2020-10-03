Hornchurch progress in the FA Cup with victory at Walthamstow

FA Cup: Walthamstow 0 Hornchurch 2

Hornchurch have bagged themselves a spot in the next round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-0 victory over Essex Senior League side Walthamstow.

Two early goals from Lewwis Spence and Ellis Brown was enough to see them across the line at the Wadham Lodge Sports Ground in their second qualifying round tie.

It only took two minutes for Mark Stimson’s men to open the scoring as captain Spence stepped up and fired home a free-kick to put them well in control.

Shortly after a good play down the left led to a chance for Chris Dickson but the former Charlton Athletic striker was denied by goalkeeper Connor Sansom.

The hosts then pushed forward with Connor Scully mainly leading the charge, but Stow just couldn’t find a way to get the final ball right, and create a real good chance.

In the 14th minute Hornchurch doubled their lead through Ellis Brown as he tapped home a Jordan Clark cross.

The former Thurrock man was picked out down the right by Dickson to start the play that resulted in the goal.

Five minutes later Stow captain Reece Conway rocketed a header off the crossbar as they pushed to claw one back.

It was then a chance for Scully but the attacker was denied comfortably by Hornchurch goalkeeper Joe Wright in between the sticks.

Just as the hosts started to build some momentum they were reduced to 10-men as last man Vinny Murphy was sent off for handball in the 30th minute.

The hosts held firm to keep the score at just 2-0 as they headed into the half-time break.

Ten minutes into the second-half left-back Remi Sutton linked up with Mark Onyemah down the left before he played it back where Sutton tried to deliver a cross in but it just evaded his team-mates.

In the 64th minute Urchins club record goalscorer George Purcell came on just a day after signing to replace Onyemah.

Moments later Matt Johnson played a short corner to Spence with the latter picking up Dickson inside the box.

The striker twisted and turned but he volleyed his effort wide of the target before substitute Purcell then race down the left and found Christou open.

The former Thurrock midfielder drilled his shot right down the gut into the hands of Sansom.

Hornchurch looked for a third but couldn’t find one meaning the match ended 2-0 and they bagged a spot in the hat for the next round.

Walthamstow: Sansom, Murphy, O’Connor, Osei, Beck, Toner, Ibe, Conway, Clements (Aiken 33), Scully (Hatherly 69), Dash.

Unused subs: Brown, Mann, Barlett-Antwi.

Hornchurch: Wright, Ramsay (Johnson 31), Doe, Cooper, Sutton, Clark, Christou, Spence (R.Winn 81), Onyemah (Purcell 64), Dickson.

Unused subs: Thackway and Hassan.