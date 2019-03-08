Search

Urchins boss wants similar display to Haringey efforts

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 April 2019

Sean Marks of Hornchurch and Danny Rumens of Enfield Town (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson wants his side to get back to the way they played against Haringey Borough when they host Whitehawk this weekend.

George Purcell of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)George Purcell of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The Urchins will welcome The Hawks to Bridge Avenue on Saturday as they look to continue climbing up the Bostik Premier Division table and finish the campaign strongly.

Although the boss expects another tough test as Jude MacDonald’s men desperately hunt points as they look to get out of the relegation zone.

“If we can play like we did last Saturday and in periods on Wednesday it should be enough, but it’s going to be a challenge as Whitehawk are like ourselves and want the points,” he said.

“They also want to get away from that area we don’t like to be in, so we’ll dust ourselves down and the boys will hopefully put another shift in.

“They’re not coming to go through the motions, they’re coming because they need the three points like we need the three points.

“If they can repeat what they did against Haringey, who are second in the league, last Saturday – they were so lucky to get a draw although we scored in the last minute.

“We absolutely battered them in every area of the pitch. Physically, technically and in every way, that was a good benchmark.”

Left-back Remi Sutton and midfielder Lewwis Spence will be available at the weekend and former Leyton Orient defender Stimson felt the team missed them in their 2-0 defeat to Enfield Town in the Velocity Trophy final on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, Remi Sutton and Lewwis Spence who were outstanding in the game against Haringey couldn’t play (in the final) and you can see the flow down the left wasn’t there because we didn’t have those two players,” he said.

Whitehawk moved to bring in striker Duane Ofori-Acheampong on loan from Woking until the end of the season, plus goalkeeper James Broadbent and winger Jerry Amoo ahead of the transfer deadline to bolster their chances of survival.

“They made some signings just before the deadline, good signings, so we’ve got to be aware of that,” added Stimson.

“If it’s in regards to the form guide, I don’t think either side is doing too bad, and probably sitting mid-table.

“The table goes out the window at the minute.”

