Urchins boss Stimson taking positives out of 'frustrating' Whitehawk defeat at home

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 April 2019

Joe Christou netted in Urchins defeat to Whitehawk (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is taking the positives out of his side’s 2-1 defeat to Whitehawk but says they must stop conceding cheaply.

Lucas Rodrigues and Fintan Walsh both netted to give The Hawks a 2-0 lead before midfielder Joe Christou pulled one back in the 75th minute at Bridge Avenue.

And boss Stimson felt they created enough chances to at least to take something out of the game.

“The positives for me on Saturday were that we created four good chances and we scored a goal as well.

“If we can do that every game then sooner or later those four chances you create then you'll get two or three goals.

“We just need to make sure we don't give anything away cheaply.”

The former Grays Athletic manager admits the result was disappointing but they must look at the bigger picture.

“Certainly with the result, it wasn't what we wanted and to be honest in the first-half we could have had two goals and been out of sight.

“Their goalkeeper made a good save in a one-on-one with George Saunders and then George Purcell had a great strike tipped over the bar.

“Right on half-time, I think it was their first shot on goal they got a goal so at half-time we said to maintain what we're doing and try not give anything else away as I'm sure we'll create more chances.

“Unfortunately for us we did concede a poor second goal, a free header, we did get one back through Joe Christou and we had another couple opportunities.

“The goalkeeper stood up once again on a one-on-one with George Purcell.

“To come away with a 2-1 defeat isn't what we were looking for and it was very frustrating.”

He was also pleased with the character shown by his squad as they clawed one back late on.

“That's something I'd never question my players on to be honest, they've showed that time after time this season, we've been 2-0 down before and managed to come back.

“What we need to try doing is not being a goal or two down, if someone scores a good goal against us, we can put our hands up and say fair enough but a couple we've gave away recently have not been good goals.

“We need to be stronger defensively.”

