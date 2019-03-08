Hornchurch boss Stimson is pleased with 'fantastic' clash against former club Orient

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch with a shot against Leyton Orient at Bridge Avenue (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson pleased with fantastic effort from his side as they lost 1-0 to League Two outfit Leyton Orient in pre-season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Leyton Orient clash (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Leyton Orient clash (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A 65th minute strike from O's striker Lee Angol proved the difference in the encounter at Bridge Avenue.

And boss Stimson was pleased with the bumper crowd and strong effort from his squad to keep the National League champions at bay for majority of the match.

"It was a fantastic run out against Orient, we really do thank them for coming down, obviously a major blow that we had to put it back 24 hours for reasons," Stimson said.

"I thought the game was played in the right spirit, it was competitive when it had to be, and there was some good leg work done by our boys and I'm sure we'll get the rewards from that when the season starts."

The former Orient defender himself admitted it was a nice occasion to come up against his former club.

"In pre-season when you get your own games you try pick the ones that will bring support and Orient's support was fantastic.

You may also want to watch:

"I played at the club twice and it's nice to see a few old faces, Martin Ling being one of them."

The former Gillingham manager also revealed the club want to push on this term and he believes his new additions are making an impact including latest recruit in former Charlton Athletic striker Chris Dickson.

The line-up also included a number of trialists including Garret Smith and Jimmy Shepherd to a name few as well as another new addition in Dan Uchechi.

"There is a lot of new bodies, we've had to change it around this year, the club wants to try pushing up the league and that's my remit.

"That's what I'm going to try doing and the players we've brought in have all played at this level or even higher, like you said there Chris Dickson has done that.

"I worked with Chris before when I was manager at Gillingham and he come in on loan from Charlton and scored bucket loads of goals.

"He's had a fantastic career and you can see he's still got the desire to get in behind people and have shots.

"He'll be a massive plus for us like many others."