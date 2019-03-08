Stimson says it was a lovely way for Hornchurch to wrap up home fixtures

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson insists his side wrapped up the 2018/19 season in a ‘lovely way’ at home.

Kenzer Lee of Hornchurch wins a header (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Kenzer Lee of Hornchurch wins a header (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Urchins sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory to relegate Harlow Town from the Bostik Premier Division in their final match at Bridge Avenue this term.

A brace from centre-back Kenzer Lee and another goal from Sean Marks sealed the three points.

And boss Stimson was pleased with every aspect of how the final home fixture went on Easter Monday.

“Spot on, I said to the boys after the game, it's a lovely way to finish the season at home with a 3-0 win,” the 51-year-old said.

“Everything about that was first class, the attitude of the players especially, they worked really hard on Saturday in very hot conditions but we came there on Monday and it was another game where we could have scored four or five.”

Hornchurch picked up six points over Easter to move them up to 15th in the league table with only one match left to play this campaign.

“I don't think they'll be many teams outside the top ten that would have won both games over the weekend, so that's another credit to the boys.

“Previous weekend we weren't too happy but we went about our work this weekend and picked up a tremendous six points.

“That puts us in a decent position with one game to go.”

Defender Lee nabbed his first goal of the season in the 41st minute and soon added to his tally with a second 20 minutes later.

The former West Ham United academy product netted three goals last season but has failed to get amongst the goals until Easter Monday this term.

“I don't think that's happened very often this season, certainly not a centre-half getting two goals from set pieces, but he is a big lad, strong in the air and the balls in were good and his timing of his runs were perfect.

“That was another pleasing thing from a coaching point of view, as we have asked people to do things, and they've took it on board and done that.”

Stimson will be hoping his squad can all keep chipping in with goals.