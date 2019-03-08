Search

Hornchurch goalkeeper Chafer is backing the squad to achieve something special

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 09 April 2019

Callum Chafer of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer says the squad is all pulling in the right direction ahead of their Velocity Trophy final clash.

The Urchins will take Bostik Premier Division rivals Enfield Town at Parkside Stadium tomorrow evening (Wednesday, 7.30pm) with both sides keen to capture some silverware.

And youngster Chafer feels they have a good mix of youth and experience amongst the squad.

Manager Mark Stimson joined the club on November, 29, to replace long-serving boss Jimmy McFarlane.

Since then he has brought in the likes of Charlie Stimson, Joe Christou, Glenn Wilson, Remi Sutton, Ronnie and George Winn.

While, a number of players from the Bostik North winning side including Jay Porter, Theo Fairweather-Johnson, Connor Hogan, Nathan Livings, Jamie Hursit left the club.

Also players like Nana Boakye-Yiadom, Lee Prescott, and Taylor Miles have come and gone this term.

“We had a big reshuffle when the gaffer came in but since then we’ve settled as a group and even when results haven’t necessarily gone our way we’re all pulling in the same direction,” Chafer said.

“There is a lot of different characters in the dressing room and it’s a good mix, hopefully it’ll remain that way through the summer and we can look to build something special for next season.”

Hornchurch nabbed a 2-2 draw against second-place Haringey Borough on the weekend thanks to a 90th minute equaliser from 17-year-old Sonny Dutton.

“We can take a lot from Saturday going in to Wednesday’s final.”

