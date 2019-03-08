Hornchurch fall short in Velocity Trophy as Enfield crowned champions

Sean Marks of Hornchurch goes close

Velocity Trophy: Hornchurch 0 Enfield Town 2

Sam Chaney of Enfield Town is congratulated after scoring the second goal

Hornchurch fall short at the final hurdle in the Velocity Trophy as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bostik Premier Division rivals Enfield Town in the final at Parkside Stadium.

Two second-half goals from Joshua Davison and Sam Chaney sealed the win and meant the Towners were crowned Trophy champions - making three consecutive Trophy wins for Enfield striker Billy Bricknell.

The first chance of the match fell to Urchins midfielder Joe Christou who drilled a shot from distance, looking to test the goalkeeper in the fourth minute, but his effort went wide of the target.

Enfield had a chance of their own shortly after as former Barking loanee Davison had his effort blocked, but the ball bounced out to team-mate Lewis Taafe, who sent an effort flying over the bar.

Alex Bentley of Hornchurch and Lewis Taaffe of Enfield Town

In the 21st minute George Purcell picked out winger George Saunders on the right, he raced into the box, and looked set to go through but miss controlled the ball.

Two minutes Purcell went for goal himself but his shot didn’t trouble Wright, who held it comfortably.

Enfield striker Billy Bricknell then held the ball up and laid it off to Taafe. The winger sent another powerful shot spinning over the bar.

A mix up at the back almost let Davison walk in and fire into an empty net, but goalkeeper Callum Chafer and centre-back Glenn Wilson raced back into position, with the later winning the ball.

Youngster Saunders continued to cause Enfield left-back Joseph Payne problems as he burst down the right whipped the ball in for Jordan Clark.

The midfielder had his attempt blocked and cleared away.

Four minutes before the break Urchins defender Kenzer Lee reacted quickly to volley a cross out of the air following a good link-up play between Town’s Davison and Bricknell.

Enfield striker Bricknell put his foot through the ball on the edge of the box in the 49th minute but keeper was equal to it.

In the 57th minute Town broke the deadlock as Joshua Davison tapped home a Mickey Parcell cross into the box at the back post.

Only a minute later Hornchurch thought they clawed one back as Marks headed home but the former Maidenhead United striker was flagged for offside.

Enfield then doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Sam Chaney fired a shot past Chafer and into the bottom left corner after the ball bounced through to the winger inside the box from a Bricknell hold up play.

Hornchurch target man Marks was denied by Wright from point blank range after latching onto a cross in from Purcell - the goalkeeper forcing it out for a corner.

Straight back down the other end Chafer was forced to pull off a vital save as he denied a bullet shot from Bricknell and pushed it over the bar in the 70th minute.

Enfield held the Urchins at bay to be crowned Velocity Trophy champions.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Wilson, Lee, R.Winn, Clark, Christou, Saunders, Purcell, Stimson, Marks (Dutton 76)

Unused subs: Wright, G.Winn, Goode.

Enfield Town: Wright, Purcell, Payne, Johnson, Hutton, Rumens, Chaney (Mulley 83), Youngs, Bricknell, Davison (Sayoud 87), Taaffe (Greene 90).

Unused subs: Quarrington-Carter and Thompson.