Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Velocity Trophy: Hornchurch manager Stimson praised Enfield Town for taking their chances

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 11 April 2019

Sam Youngs of Enfield Town and Jordan Clark of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Sam Youngs of Enfield Town and Jordan Clark of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson insists Enfield Town took their chances and that’s why they’ve been crowned Velocity Trophy champions.

Sean Marks of Hornchurch goes close (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)Sean Marks of Hornchurch goes close (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The Urchins suffered a 2-0 to the Towners thanks to two second-half strikes from Joshua Davison and Sam Chaney at Parkside Stadium.

And boss Stimson felt it just didn’t go their way on the pitch as they missed a few chances of their own at vital stages in the match.

“We’re obviously disappointed to come to the cup final and lose, that’s not in the game plan, but give a little bit of credit to Enfield as they took their opportunities,” he said.

“That’s what every game is about, taking opportunities, their first goal I thought their goalkeeper done excellent, he caught the ball under pressure and then hit an 80 yard volley in behind Ronnie Winn, and they’ve finished that off.

“Straight after that we scored what we thought was a perfect goal, but the referee has decided that was a foul.

“Not too long after that when it still 1-0 George Saunders played a ball across the box and Sean Mark unfortunately couldn’t get any contact with it.”

The former Grays Athletic manager felt Andy Leese’s side managed the game well to get them across the line.

“Especially in games like this you have to take your chances as you only get one chance of winning a cup, we didn’t take that, they then broke and got a second goal.

“After that the game sort of peppered out, they made a few substitutions and were clever in their game management.

“I think we only had one other clear cut chance after that when George Purcell decided to have a touch instead of hitting it first time, and obviously the defender got back there and blocked it.

Hornchurch had to beat Basildon United, Chipstead, Whistable Town and Bracknell Town to make the final.

“The boys done great to get here, unfortunately it wasn’t our night, and we have to move on from it and learn from the experience.”

Youngster Sonny Dutton came off the bench in the 76th minute to replace Sean Marks after netting his first goal for the club in their 2-2 draw with Haringey Borough on Saturday.

“Delighted for the kid because he’s travelled everywhere this season, he’s been on the bench, he hasn’t had many minutes but when he has played in cup competitions he’s done well.

“He come on Saturday had half a chance and what a great finish that was, and that’s why he probably got more minutes tonight than if he didn’t score that goal on Saturday.”

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering’s knife crime increases by 85% in three years

The number of incidents where someone has been injured after a knife attack has risen across the whole tri-borough. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering’s knife crime increases by 85% in three years

The number of incidents where someone has been injured after a knife attack has risen across the whole tri-borough. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Velocity Trophy: Hornchurch manager Stimson praised Enfield Town for taking their chances

Sam Youngs of Enfield Town and Jordan Clark of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Smith pleased Daggers take public stand against racism and wants others to follow suit

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Havering 90’s Green and Warren set new bests at Manchester marathon

Havering 90 Joggers medals display the medals they won last weekend (pic: H90J)

Opener Browne reveals Essex are gunning for Surrey

Nick Browne in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Game of Thrones sculptor creates woodland animal trail through Pages Wood

The new woodland walk off Hall Lane featuring sculptures by Simon O'Rourke. Pete O'Rourke from the Forestry Commission with dog Rascal on the walk.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists