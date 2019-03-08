Velocity Trophy: Hornchurch manager Stimson praised Enfield Town for taking their chances

Sam Youngs of Enfield Town and Jordan Clark of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson insists Enfield Town took their chances and that’s why they’ve been crowned Velocity Trophy champions.

Sean Marks of Hornchurch goes close (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo) Sean Marks of Hornchurch goes close (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The Urchins suffered a 2-0 to the Towners thanks to two second-half strikes from Joshua Davison and Sam Chaney at Parkside Stadium.

And boss Stimson felt it just didn’t go their way on the pitch as they missed a few chances of their own at vital stages in the match.

“We’re obviously disappointed to come to the cup final and lose, that’s not in the game plan, but give a little bit of credit to Enfield as they took their opportunities,” he said.

“That’s what every game is about, taking opportunities, their first goal I thought their goalkeeper done excellent, he caught the ball under pressure and then hit an 80 yard volley in behind Ronnie Winn, and they’ve finished that off.

“Straight after that we scored what we thought was a perfect goal, but the referee has decided that was a foul.

“Not too long after that when it still 1-0 George Saunders played a ball across the box and Sean Mark unfortunately couldn’t get any contact with it.”

The former Grays Athletic manager felt Andy Leese’s side managed the game well to get them across the line.

“Especially in games like this you have to take your chances as you only get one chance of winning a cup, we didn’t take that, they then broke and got a second goal.

“After that the game sort of peppered out, they made a few substitutions and were clever in their game management.

“I think we only had one other clear cut chance after that when George Purcell decided to have a touch instead of hitting it first time, and obviously the defender got back there and blocked it.

Hornchurch had to beat Basildon United, Chipstead, Whistable Town and Bracknell Town to make the final.

“The boys done great to get here, unfortunately it wasn’t our night, and we have to move on from it and learn from the experience.”

Youngster Sonny Dutton came off the bench in the 76th minute to replace Sean Marks after netting his first goal for the club in their 2-2 draw with Haringey Borough on Saturday.

“Delighted for the kid because he’s travelled everywhere this season, he’s been on the bench, he hasn’t had many minutes but when he has played in cup competitions he’s done well.

“He come on Saturday had half a chance and what a great finish that was, and that’s why he probably got more minutes tonight than if he didn’t score that goal on Saturday.”