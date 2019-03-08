Search

Velocity Trophy: Hornchurch boss Stimson says it’s a fantastic achievement

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 April 2019

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson insists it’s already a fantastic achievement to have made it into the Velocity Trophy final.

The Urchins will face Bostik Premier Division rivals Enfield Town at Parkside Stadium, in Aveley this evening 7.30pm.

And the former Thurrock boss says they will be going all out to pick up some silverware.

“It’s a fantastic achievement to get through to the cup final,” the 51-year-old said.

“If you look at all the teams in it, a lot of teams that are at the top of the league but not in it, it’s us and Enfield.

“Enfield are a lot higher than us in the league, but I said before I got to the club that I would take the cup serious and since I’ve been here we have, and to reach the final is great.

“We’ll be looking to go one more now and win that game.”

Stimson is expecting a bumper crowd at Aveley’s home ground for the match as both side’s are fairly local to the neutral venue.

“It should be a good turn out of people as it’s a local game at Aveley, probably the only downside of it, is that it’s on astro-turf and I’d rather it be on grass.

“We don’t pick the venue, the league makes that decision, so we’ll turn up and have a right go at it because it’s a one-off game and you want to be remembered for winning a cup final.”

