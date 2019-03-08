Hornchurch manager Stimson excited about coming up against Chelmsford

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is looking forward to coming up against one of his old friends in Rod Stringer when they welcome Chelmsford City.

The Urchins will host the Clarets in a pre-season fixture this afternoon (Saturday, 2pm) as they continue their preparations for the 2019/20 season.

And experienced boss Stimson is excited about another tough challenge against the National League South oufit after narrowly losing 1-0 to Leyton Orient on Wednesday evening.

"Chelmsford my mate is there, Rod, and I haven't got many mates in the game to be honest as you don't make many but Rod is one," Stimson said.

"I like playing against Rod's teams because they're very strong, very enthusiastic and they challenge you.

"We've got to be ready for that then after that we've got a couple more, and not wishing time away but it will be time to get down to the business end with the league."

Hornchurch face another five pre-season friendlies before the campaign starts and Stimson knows how important it is.

"These pre-season games you need to do them, but they're hard sometimes, and you have everything crossed you don't pick up injuries.

"Remi Sutton unfortunately broke his hand and is going to be touch and go for the season.

"You have to go through this to get the players up to speed as when you get to the start of the season you have three games in seven days."

The manager also revealed he is hoping defender Nathan Cooper can play a big part in the match after being back on the pitch for the first time in nine months.

"It was great again tonight (Wednesday) seeing Nathan Cooper out on the pitch, nine months ago was his last game, so for him to play 30 minutes against a very strong front two."

"Fingers crossed he don't get no reaction and then we can build on that, whether we play three at the back or four at the back, who knows.

"I'll make those decisions when we get to each game as each one is going to be a different challenge.

"We need men like that to be ready to stand up for those challenges as there are going to be many this season."