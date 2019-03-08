Hornchurch manager says he always expected a tough test at hopefuls Worthing

Joe Christou netted in Urchins defeat to Worthing (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson says he always expected a tough test as his side fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Worthing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Kwame Abubofour-Poku, David Ajiboye and Callum Kealy sealed the points for the Rebels despite a Joe Christou 90th minute striker to reduce the arrears.

Barely a minute had been played when Abubofour-Poku produced a mazy run straight through the Urchins defence and curled a shot past Callum Chafer.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 17th minute, as David Ajiboye converted from the penalty spot to leave Urchins with a mountain to climb at an early stage.

“It was a tough game, obviously going there we knew it would be, and it didn’t go to plan to come back with no points,” Stimson said.

“Certainly didn’t after them scoring in the first minute, after that we had a penalty decision go against us, which I felt was a bit harsh – sometimes you get them and sometimes you don’t.

“Straight after we had a really good chance of a penalty, but didn’t get that decision, and went in at half-time 2-0 down.”

Kealy netted a third for the hosts in the 84th minute but midfielder Christou also scored to make it 3-1.

But former Grays Athletic boss Stimson was pleased with the second-half reaction from his squad.

“We changed it a little bit and asked the boys to go out there and perform better in the second-half, to their credit they did.

“Although we did concede another one, we got one back in the last minute of the game, so we came off with some positives.

“It was a tough game, Worthing moved the ball really well, especially on the astro-turf where they train every week.

“They’ve got a way of playing and caused us problems first-half, but we had a chat at half-time, tweaked and the boys took on all that we asked them to do.

“We need to put that one behind us and move on now.”

George Saunders came off the bench at half-time to replace Lewwis Spence and Stimson is pleased to have him slowly making his way back to full fitness.

“He got 45 minutes Saturday and 25 minutes the week before, so he’s getting up to speed.

“With young George he’s been out for a little while with an injury, but he’s come back and done everything we’ve asked of him.”