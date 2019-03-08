Urchins face toughest away trip in the league says boss

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch in action against Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is expecting their toughest away trip of the season when they travel to Worthing this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Urchins head to Woodside Road on Saturday as they look to cause an upset against Adam Hinshelwood’s play-off hopefuls.

The Rebels are unbeaten in nine consecutive Bostik Premier Division fixtures – but are only just inside the play-off places.

“Personally I think Worthing or Dorking away are the hardest fixtures in the league,” Stimson said.

“Dorking is a very strong, more direct team than Worthing, but they do play football, whereas Worthing on their day is the best footballing team that I’ve seen in this league.

“Especially on the astro-turf they’ve got down there.”

The 51-year-old Stimson heaped praise on his opponent’s squad and admits he is surprised they are not higher up the table than fifth.

“They’ve got a lot of very young players, very athletic, and I’m surprised they’re fifth really,” he added.

“I thought they would have been higher than that, but they’ve got themselves back in the play-off positions last weekend with a good win at Folkestone, who haven’t lost for 14 or 15 games.”

The former Grays Athletic manager says it will be a good challenge for his squad who currently sit 15th in the league table.

“There is no tougher place to go I don’t think than this one, but again it will be another good challenge for the boys to look forward to,” he said.

“We have to respect what they’ve got, but try getting our game going and cause them a few problems, as we’ve been in decent form of late.”

Hornchurch have only six league matches left this term – as well as the Velocity Trophy final – and Stimson wants to enjoy the final stretch of games while continuing to perform.

“It will be a nice trip; weather should be good as well, so we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

“If we can produce what we have of late then we’ll have the points we want and look forward to a nice busy summer.

“But let’s enjoy these games. We’ve got Worthing and Lewes away and a few good home games yet, so it’s all to play for.”

Attacker George Saunders returned to the matchday squad in their 1-0 defeat to Bishop’s Stortford last weekend as he came on in the 62nd minute to replace Jordan Clark.