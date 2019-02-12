Hornchurch boss Stimson is pleased with important result against strugglers Wingate

Hornchurch striker Charlie Stimson scored in their 3-0 win over Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson feels it was good night for his side as they picked up a 3-0 win over strugglers Wingate & Finchley.

Joe Christou of Hornchurch in action against Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Joe Christou of Hornchurch in action against Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goals from Charlie Stimson, Joe Christou and Ronnie Winn sealed the three points at Bridge Avenue and helped guide the Urchins up to 16th in the Bostik Premier Division table.

“It was a really good night’s work, we spoke about the importance of the game and playing against a team below us, and trying to stretch that gap so credit to all the boys they really put a good shift in.

“Wingate came and gave us a decent game, it was a close game, I think first-half we got a goal via Charlie Stimson and then we had a great move where Sean Marks unfortunately couldn’t finish but the keeper made a decent save.”

The Urchins picked up their second clean sheet in the last four matches much to the delight of boss Stimson who felt the luck was on their side.

“We limited them to a couple decent crosses, but we knew second-half they were going to come out and throw everything at us, and they did.

“We dealt with that and I think today (Tuesday) we got that little bit of luck that we haven’t had in the last two games as we’ve had two players sent off.

“They hit the bar and when that happens you half get the feeling that this could be our night and then before you know it Joe Christou and Ronnie Winn have both scored to make it 3-0.”

Midfielder Christou bagged his first goal since joining the club after missing a large spell of the campaign through campaign.

“I am pleased for Joe, he’s had a lot of time out this year after an operation and I think you can see what he brings to the team.

“He brings a great desire and he’s got goals in him, hopefully it’s just the start for him and he’s able to get a few more before the end of the season.”

The Bridge Avenue outfit have now won four of their five league fixtures and boss Stimson is a great believer that good performances get rewarded.

“Form, performances, however you word it that’s important as I’m big believer that the better you play or the better the form you have there is the more chance you’ve got of winning games.

“We’ve certainly done that over the last half a dozen games.”